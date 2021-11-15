Marc Weinstock to lead global marketing and distribution as Mary Daily Exits





In the latest corporate-level reshuffle at Paramount Pictures, Marc Weinstock will now lead a unified global marketing and distribution group, with co-chair Mary Daily leaving the studio. Paramount also brought in Pam Kaufman, current President of Global Consumer Products for ViacomCBS, to lead an expanded thematic entertainment group and jointly report to Paramount President and CEO Brian Robbins and Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO. executive, ViacomCBS Networks International. Kevin Suh, who is currently the division president, will also be stepping down. The news came from an internal memo sent to staff by Robbins on Monday and obtained by TheWrap. “Marc is a dynamic leader and visionary marketer, and his expert work here at Paramount proves it more than that. He has been instrumental in a number of successful Paramounts marketing campaigns, ”Robbins wrote. “I would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to Mary for her important contributions to the organization… Mary is a very talented executive and we wish her well for the future.” Daily joined Paramount in 2017 as President of International Theatrical Marketing and Worldwide Home Media Entertainment and was elevated to her most recent position in 2019, developing international theatrical campaigns for films such as “A Quiet Place”, “Bumblebee “,” Rocketman “and” Mission: ImpossibleFallout. Kaufman currently oversees merchandising and product licensing worldwide, as well as business development, marketing, franchise planning, creative strategy, retail sales and consumer information. And his business covers franchises such as “PAW Patrol”, “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, “South Park”, “Top Gun” and more. “Pam is a transformational leader and a powerful force in the industry,” said Robbins. “Representing well over $ 5.6 billion in retail revenue globally, Pam has enabled the consumer products industry to be a key driver of revenue growth while increasing popularity and influence. of our worldwide franchises. “ Suh joined Paramount in 2012 and helped close the deals that led to a theatrical adaptation of “Mean Girls” on Broadway and a video game “World War Z”. “We are at an exciting inflection point as an organization and our collaborative relationship is only just beginning,” Robbins concluded in his memo. “Please join me in congratulating Marc and Pam and thanking Mary and Kevin for their work and leadership.” Among some of the other recent leadership changes following Robbins taking over from Jim Gianopulos as President and CEO, Jenny Tartikoff was appointed Executive Vice President of Global Communications in place of Chris Petrikin and Ramsey Naito was raised to lead animation at both Nickelodeon and Paramount, with Mireille Soria stepping down from her role at Paramount animation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/paramount-marc-weinstock-pam-kaufman/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos