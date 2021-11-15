Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Taapsee, Rani Mukerji, and more …

Salman Khan: Was shocked to see Aayush’s transformation

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said he was shocked to see the enormous physical transformation of his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma from his first film “LoveYatri” to his upcoming film “Antim: The Final Truth”.

From his torn and toned body to the nuances of his character, Aayush imbued the features of Rahuliya, a dreaded but one can relate to gangster he stars in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

Salman, who is testing the police officer who is said to be grappling with Aayush’s Rahuliya, said: “I was shocked there was a huge transformation from LoveYatri to Antim. He worked so hard in the film, that his work will be appreciated.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar added that Aayush worked very hard on the physical transformation.

He said: “We needed a really tough looking guy. I realized that this boy has a lot of passion and he is extremely focused, he knows what he wants to do, I think he has done a brilliant job. No one I see in the industry today would have played Rahuliya so brilliantly and so convincingly.

Aayush Sharma has followed a strict diet and rigorous training for months to achieve the results we are witnessing on screen.

Taapsee, star of Pratik “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? »First glance unveiled

Bombay– The creators of “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? With Pratik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu revealed the first look of the upcoming film.

The upcoming project from Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films studios is a dramatic comedy that brings together Taapsee and Pratik for the first time.

Playing a cop for the first time and sharing her stunning look from the movie, Taapsee said, “Playing a cop and making a comedy movie has always been on my checklist and I’m glad it’s finally checked. I had seen Pratik’s work and I think he is a very talented actor and I really like working with him.

Taapsee will play her first role in comedy as a spirited cop. Pratik will be seen in a very different avatar as a young, newly married offspring of a “Masala” tycoon family. The directors shared a thrilling first look at the film’s cast from their current Jaipur shooting schedule.

Pratik is excited to showcase his character’s quirks.

He said, “My character in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ is very different from anything I’ve done before, and it’s very exciting. Taapsee is super talented and I am delighted to work with her. Arshad has a great vision and he wrote history with so much nuance! I’m sure the audience will love it.

Rani reveals her daughter Adira loved ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Bombay– Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is delighted that her daughter Adira, who had never seen a Rani star before “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, has loved the comedy film, which is due out this Friday.

Rani said: “‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a special movie for me for several reasons. Not only will I be playing a character like Vimmy that I have always loved and been linked to and who works with Saif afterwards. years, but what gives me abundant joy is that “Bunty Aur Babli 2” is my first film that Adira has seen and enjoyed.

“Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see his reaction to the film and what I did on screen.

Rani revealed that Adira was laughing and rolling while watching the “crazy comedy we did. I’m so glad I got to make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and that means the world for me.

“We rarely do family artists today and“ Bunty Aur Babli 2 ”is a true blue comedy in which you can take your whole family and enjoy laughing with them.

“This is a quintessential Hindi movie that everyone has been missing out on for quite some time now and I have no doubts that it will entertain audiences around the world.”

Manav Gohil darkens for the first time in ‘Kaamnaa’

November 15– Popular TV actor Manav Gohil will play an antagonist named “Vaibhav” in the upcoming “Kaamnaa” show.

The show features Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles. Manav is playing a negative character for the first time, and he’s very excited to bring a different undertone to him as an actor to the screen.

Manav Gohil said: “’Vaibhav’ is an interesting but complicated character. He is charming and ambitious but at the same time will go all the way to manipulate people to get what he wants. This character is the complete opposite of the kind of characters I’ve done before.

He further added the reason why he accepted this project, stating: “As a performer, having the chance to play a complex personality is an extremely challenging and exciting opportunity for me, it is one of the reasons that attracted me to the role because it allows me to experience a new space.

“Kaamnaa” is the story of a middle class couple and how they try to cope with totally different values ​​and thought processes.

Smriti Kalra on the Role of a Free-spirited Woman in Upcoming “Cash” Web Movie

Bombay– Actress Smriti Kalra will be seen in the upcoming OTT movie “Cash” opposite Amol Parashar.

She talks about playing an independent and confident woman and expresses her enthusiasm for her first film after doing a number of TV shows.

Smriti says, “I play ‘Neha’ in the film who is a smart, independent and confident young woman. And he’s someone who lives his life on his own terms. And if she wants something, she orchestrates a way to get it. She doesn’t need anyone’s help.

“I’ve never played a character like this before. ‘Neha’ is a natural restorer and has a long list of useful contacts that she can access at any time of the day. She is sexy; she is fiery and will make you believe that she is someone you really want on your team. The only problem is, she won’t even blink her eyelids before overtaking her opponents.

The movie ‘Cash’ is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It is based on the issue of demonetization and how it has affected people.

Sanjay Dutt’s oldest daughter Trishala says no to comedy

Bombay– Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, embraced the idea of ​​entering the world of Hindi cinema saying she was “busy building” her own legacy.

Trishala, an avid social media user, gave her fans and followers a question-and-answer session on Instagram.

One user asked him, “Do you plan to enter the film industry to carry on the legacy of Sanjay Sir.

She replied, “No. I am busy building, leaving behind my own legacy.

Another user asked Trishala about her wedding plans, to which the 33-year-old confessed that dating at this age and to this day is a disaster.

“Ohhhhh it’s so hard lol. It is so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I’m talking about. And for those who have been married for over 5 years, you have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about.

“Dating around this time is a disaster. An absolute disaster. There is always someone who thinks he can do better lol. I get married whenever I find a good gentleman who treats me with the respect, love and appreciation I deserve. And of course, vice versa. Happy woman – happy life, ”she replied.

Trishala’s verified profile has over 573,000 followers on the photo-sharing website. She is the oldest child of Sanjay Dutt, by the late Richa Sharma.

Ashnoor Kaur talks about his first web series “Pari Hun Main”

Bombay– Actress Ashnoor Kaur talks about her first web series “Pari Hun Main”, which began airing on November 14. She plays the lead role of “Bet” in the web series.

Ashnoor talks about her web debut, saying, “I actually have mixed emotions, I’m obviously over the moon and nervous at the same time it’s been a long wait. But I would say seeing the reaction from the folks when I announced the release date they were thrilled and expected. I can’t wait because we’ve been working really hard on this one. Finally, it comes out so I hope the audiences enjoy it.

Speaking about the show and playing ‘Pari’, the ‘Patiala Babes’ actress shares, “I had an ecstatic and jovial experience working with my co-actors. Delnaaz and Jiten were really lovely. The atmosphere on the set was so positive. “Pari” is a pretty inspiring character, very similar to my character in “Patiala Babes”. She’s a girl who wants to pursue her goals on her own terms. She is not judgmental but sets an example for others. This is my first series and is actually a performance-oriented character.

Written by Vivek Khatri, “Pari Hun Main” also stars actors Delnaaz Irani and Jatin Lalwani representing his parents while Arushi Handa will also play a parallel lead role. It will be streamed on a newly launched OTT platform WOW Originals. (IANS)