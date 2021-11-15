Vonnegut documentary reveals stories behind ‘Slaughter-House Five’

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time,” Robert B. Weide’s long-awaited documentary about the famous Indianapolis author and son, will be released in select theaters and streaming services on Friday.

Decades of work and unprecedented access to the subject matter have made “Unstuck” not only the definitive documentary on Vonnegut, but perhaps also a look as closely at 84 years of a human being on Earth as possible without attach a camera to her head at birth.

Here are some of the ways the film approaches Indianapolis’ impact on Vonnegut and the work that defined his life.

How Vonnegut Shaped By Indy

Vonnegut describes a happy childhood in Indy, disrupted, like so many others, by the Great Depression. In footage captured in 1994, Vonnegut walks the camera around the childhood home on Illinois Street designed by Kurt Sr. his family is eventually expected to leave.

He remembers finding solace in Laurel and Hardy.

Life was very serious business, and it inspired me to try and write funny books, “said Vonnegut.” It was a good thing to do with a life, it was to be funny.

Vonnegut visited his alma mater, Shortridge High School, where he wrote for the school newspaper, as his parents had done before him. It was there that he learned the important lesson of “writing for his peers,” he said.

He stops in front of a plaque commemorating Shortridge graduates who died in World War II. He recounts, laughing, his friends who died not in combat, but in accidents during the war.

“I had a fraternity brother at Cornell who was so excited to hear that Pearl Harbor had been bombed – he was taking a bath and he kind of hit his head on a faucet and died,” Vonnegut adds, his speech breaking off as he double finished laughing.

When asked about his own experiences as a prisoner of war in Germany, Vonnegut jokes that the dogs in his Indianapolis neighborhood have had a bigger impact on his life.

… and the Vonneguts shaped Indy

Vonnegut notes that there were “some 30 Vonneguts, all successful, in the directory here” in Indianapolis.

His father and grandfather were both architects. Bernard Vonnegut designed the Ayres department store building on Washington and Meridian streets, as well as what is now the Athenaeum.

Vonnegut’s great-grandfather founded Vonnegut Hardwareon Washington Street in the 1850s. In the documentary, he says his family also invented the bumper doors that still allow escape from theaters in the event of a fire or emergency.

“It must have saved a lot of lives,” Vonnegut said during the film, as he gleefully demonstrated that one had to be used.

Vonnegut’s writing process

The loose, carefree style of Vonnegut’s writing belies a sharp point in the film: Novels don’t flow easily from the author in his early years.

He began working on what would become his 1969 hit, “Slaughterhouse-Five,” shortly after returning from a POW camp in Nazi Germany.

The film shows coffee-stained drafts of Vonnegut’s typewriter littered with typed words. Sometimes Vonnegut himself was the protagonist, rather than Billy Pilgrim. In others, the author appears in the middle of the chapter to explain the existence of Pilgrim or to make fun of both of them. One version was written as a play, full dialogue and everything.

Vonnegut’s daughter Edith recalled her father’s tendency to laugh at seemingly inappropriate topics or downplay his time in war as a sort of coping mechanism. The phrase “so is it”, repeated a hundred times in “Slaugherhouse-Five” and tattooed on the bodies of mega fans ever since, was a sort of “mantra in his head” which he repeated as he thought of the war, she said.

He could be “cranky” or “scary” when the writing wasn’t going well in his studio, the Vonnegut children remembered, but he was also subject to fits of sheer madness when it was – writing sessions. singing and dancing, moving with the family dog ​​and so on.

New themes, characters explained … in a way

The subject matter of Vonnegut’s novels is, of course, an important part of “Unstuck in Time” – a title taken from the iconic first line of the second chapter of “Slaughterhouse-Five”:

“Listen: Billy Pilgrim took off on time.”

Who Kilgore Trout is, a character seen throughout Vonnegut’s catalog, and who he became has been discussed at some length, as well as the humble origins of the sci-fi venue Tralfamadore (hint: it was created on the shores of a lake in Indiana).

“Now what are my books about?” Vonnegut says in the film “I wrote over and over again about ordinary people who tried to behave decently in an indecent society.”

Vonnegut’s unique take on time is a theme of the film as well as his novels. With nearly 40 years of source material, the film bounces back on the years in Vonnegut’s life and time since his death in 2007.

During a first scene, Weide breathes this:

“I was 23 when I first approached (Vonnegut) about making this movie, and I remember he was about to turn 60. And I would call him the old man. . And a few months ago, I turned 60. How f ***** is that it? “

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics.