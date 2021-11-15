Entertainment
Encantos signs partnership with Eugenio Derbezs 3Pas Studios to develop children’s entertainment properties | Business
CULVER CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 15, 2021–
Encantos, the global creators’ platform for goal-oriented entertainment for kids, today announced that global megastar Eugenio Derbez (Acapulco, Coda, “Overboard) and his 3Pas Studios partner Ben Odell will team up to Encantos Susie Jaramillo and Steven Wolfe Pereira (Canticos, Skeletina and In-Between World, Tiny Travelers) to develop a new intellectual property of children’s entertainment that aims to stimulate critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills in a way that children will find entertaining, culturally authentic and relevant.
Ben Odell, co-founder of 3Pas Studios, and Eugenio Derbez, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Encantos expands its award-winning Encantos Originals portfolio for children and families with a new property that will incorporate Derbez’s unique blend of wit, wisdom and heart. The new PI features a bright, confident and intelligent boy who unwittingly gets into trouble and uses his humor, wit, and ingenuity to get himself out of sticky situations. Featuring a set of bizarre multigenerational characters, Encantos and 3Pas will bring the property to life in an engaging way through digital and physical products including an animated series, consumer products, publications and interactive experiences in the Encantos app. .
Award-winning actor, writer, director, producer and philanthropist Eugenio Derbez is one of the most influential creative forces in the entertainment world. Named by Variety as the most influential Hispanic man in the world, the beloved star of Mexican descent has amassed a global fan base through his TV shows and films, including hits such as Acapulco, Coda, “Instructions not included”, “Overboard”, and “Under the same moon” (“La Misma Luna”). Derbez co-founded film and television production company 3Pas Studios with Odell which has produced or produced over 30 feature films as well as scripted and unscripted TV shows in English and Spanish. Together, they’ve made some of the most successful Latinx movies and TV shows since starting their business seven years ago.
Making a child laugh is the best feeling in the world, Derbez said. Now imagine if they can also learn while having fun! We want it to be universal but through a specific Latin prism. I have a seven year old daughter and I never feel like there is enough content that speaks to her and reflects who she is. We want 3Pas to be part of the solution and Encantos is the perfect partner to help us make it happen.
Eugenio has a special gift for connecting with children and it shines through his work, said Susie Jaramillo, director of history at Encantos and president of Encantos Studios. He is a natural storyteller who understands the power of humor to help children learn. We look forward to channeling his big heart and comedic genius into a property that entertains and engages kids while teaching them valuable new foundational skills like critical thinking, problem solving and persistence.
Named on Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s most innovative companies for 2021, Encantos’s mission is to create entertainment that enlightens. The first property of Encantos Canticos is the # 1 bilingual preschool brand and a two-time Kidscreen and Emmy nominated series that has inspired millions of children to fall in love with Nicky, Kiki and Ricky Chickie and their kids. lively friends. With hundreds of millions of views on Nick Jr. and YouTube, Canticos has delighted kids at home and in the classroom as preschool teachers have incorporated their stories, music, and books into their early learning program. Encantos has mastered the art of mixing fun and learning in a charming way that kids love.
In addition to developing Encantos Originals, Encantos also encourages and empowers creators around the world to help children learn through its Storyteaching creation platform. By leveraging unique insights and analysis, Encantos is able to identify and develop intellectual property with global potential and help motivated storytellers build their brands and audiences. Creators also benefit from Encantos’ vast global network, helping to develop their intellectual property beyond digital experiences in publishing, licensing, merchandising and brand partnerships.
While more than 50% of children in the United States are multicultural, children’s entertainment and education does not reflect today’s diverse world, said Steven Wolfe Pereira, CEO of Encantos. Families expect and deserve greater representation in what their children see and learn. Encantos brings together culturally authentic voices on a platform that offers the wider range of perspectives that were lacking.
One of our priorities at 3Pas is to bring more diverse content to the kids and the family space and we love Steven and Susies’ vision for Encantos. We want to think big and build a sustainable property that can teach kids using all the multimedia platforms available to them. And as always, we want to do it with humor and heart and we love working with and supporting talented LatinX partners to make it happen, Odell said.
Derbez joins a list of creators from around the world on the Encantos Storyteaching platform which is committed to helping children learn 21st century skills. Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell will executive produce the property on behalf of 3Pas Studios, with Susie Jaramillo and Steven Wolfe Pereira on behalf of Encantos.
3Pas Studios is represented by UTA and attorney Howard Abramson. Encantos is represented by lawyer Lisa E. Davis at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC.
3Pas Studios is a film and television company co-founded by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell. Their half-hour comedy, ACAPULCO, premiered this fall on AppleTV + to rave reviews. In the unscripted space, DE VIAJE CON LOS DERBEZ and LOL, both produced by 3Pas, are two of Amazon’s most-watched shows in Latin America. 3Pas also has a strong features division responsible for box office successes OVERBOARD and HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER. They are in post-production on THE VALET, a remake of the eponymous French film with Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield for Lionsgate and Hulu as well as ARISTOTLE & DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE with the production partners Big Swing, Limelight, Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Aitch Alberto.
Encantos is a global creators’ platform that delivers goal-driven entertainment for kids. Committed to its mission to democratize, diversify and personalize learning for children around the world, the award-winning public service company has been honored by Common Sense Media, Emmy Awards and Kidscreen; presented by CNBC, Forbes and The New York Times; and was named by Fast Company one of the 10 Most Innovative Educational Companies of 2021. Headquartered in Culver City, Calif., Encantos was founded by Steven Wolfe Pereira, Susie Jaramillo, Carlos Hoyos and Nuria Santamaria. Encantos is backed by targeted investors including Kapor Capital, LATTITUDE Ventures, Metrodora Ventures, Next Play Ventures and Precursor Ventures. For more information visit encantosworld.com and follow @encantos on Instagram and Twitter.
