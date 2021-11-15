After Watching “Eternals” Superhero Bhavesh Joshi Isn’t The Bollywood Superhero Movie You Expect

In the new MCU Eternals movie, we see about 30 seconds of a Bollywood superhero movie (The Legend of Ikaris), directed by and starring Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani). There is (as you would expect!) A dance celebrating the bravery and greatness of the legendary hero, with revealing very shiny clothing and catchy melodies. I can’t be the only one who thought for a second there, Hey, why can’t we see this movie, instead of the movie we were actually watching?

So what would a Bollywood superhero movie look like? Would we have a boogying Batmen choir in pantyhose? A Wonder Woman phalanx spinning in sync like magical rhythmic gymnasts? Flashing so fast the music can’t keep up?

Well, you don’t have to imagine it! There have actually been a number of Bollywood superhero movies. Some of the most famous, like Mr. India (1987) and Kriish (2006) are not available with English subtitles for sad monoglots like me. But an intriguing 2018 movie available to stream in the US on Netflix is ​​now Vikramaditya Motwanes Superhero Bhavesh Joshi.

Superhero Bhavesh Joshi has a satisfying dance number in which hero Siku (Harshvardhan Kapoor) and villainous Patil (Pratap Phad) collide amid a shower of silver. For the most part, however, it’s a surprisingly understated and politicized questioning of the superhero genre.

Siku and his pal Bhavesh Joshi (Priyanshu Painyuli) are young revelers and troublemakers radicalized by the Indian anti-corruption protests of 2011. Determined to change the world, they don paper bag masks, launch a video channel, Insaaf (or Justice). Then they run around town to register and humiliate traffic violations, people who urinate in public, and other scoffers.

Eventually, the anti-corruption movement falters and Siku gets a job with a company. Bhavesh Joshi continues Insaaf with declining viewership, until he finds out that a local government official is stealing public water and selling it to people at exorbitant prices.

[Spoilers are incoming!]

After an argument (You are not a superhero. You are an unemployed loser of Malad) Siku exposes Joshi’s identity in a fit of spite. Now that they know who he is, the government is hunting and killing him. Siku, motivated by guilt and a desire for revenge, sets out on the crusade as his own.

The film is very much aware of the precedents of American superheroes. When a fangirl tells Siku he loves Spider-Man, he vehemently corrects her: No no no, that’s a wonder. Were DC. Were cooler. were darker. were more daring. Enough on, Superhero Bhavesh Joshi includes a lot of tropes and elements that you would expect from the toughest ending in the superhero genre. There is a long, intelligent chase sequence involving a motorcycle taking a ride on a subway. There is a training montage. There are fight scenes.

The best of these fight scenes, however, isn’t smooth and awesome. It’s practically a parody of Marvel daredevil hallway scenes. Siku, clad in a black suit with shining eyes, confronts four assailants in a tiny apartment. None of them really know how to fight, however, and the battle is less of a martial arts game than a sad, desperate race, with everyone stumbling against the walls and trying to fight Sikus’ mask. . It’s a refreshing and awkward response to MCU CGI-enhanced clashes between ultra-skilled antagonists.

The rest of the film takes this same small-like-life approach. Sikus’ corporate work at the start of the film proposes to place him in Atlanta, and the United States is shown as a mythical alternative that is simpler, brighter, and where maybe superheroes are really super. Returning to real life in India, however, the film suggests that there is less room for justice.

The local police are completely corrupt; Sikus’ efforts to obtain a passport without paying a bribe are an exercise in bureaucratic humiliation. Bhavesh Joshis’ crusade to expose corruption has labeled him as an anti-nationalist terrorist advancing Pakistan’s interests. He is attacked by a crowd as the sycophantic media applaud.

American comics never know exactly why the Bugle of the day hates Spidey. Superhero Bhavesh Joshi, however, shows how fascist nationalism targets anyone who opposes the status quo. People will happily die of thirst if they can pulp an enemy of the state first.

Despite this sinister message, Superhero Bhavesh Joshi, like most superhero movies, is ultimately upbeat. The good guys win and end up with familiar moving rhetoric. [Superheroes] wake everyone up. In a world of lies, they fight for the truth. They know that no matter how powerful evil is, good cannot give up. The film doesn’t really try to subvert the genre. He just wants to make superheroes relevant in a different context.

In doing so, it makes the genre unexpectedly more relevant to American viewers. The Eternals It’s about fighting the celestials of cosmic space buried in the earth, which isn’t necessarily a problem most of us face on a daily basis. Superhero Bhavesh Joshi however, ask how non-super people are complicit in injustice and what they can do about it. Everyone has rights in a democracy and we have to fight for them no matter what, says the voiceover at the end. It’s a message worth dancing to.



