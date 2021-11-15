Bollywood’s Rani Mukerji Talks 25 Years In Biz, “Bunty Aur Babli 2” Deadline

16 years old Bollywood Star Rani mukerji Played the role of Vimmi, a notorious con artist in Bunty Aur BabliA local hit that spent $ 3.4 million in box office receipts This week, several award-winning actors Bunty Aur Babli 2The long-awaited sequel to Indian theater on November 19, after last year’s first release was delayed by a pandemic. Hindi romantic comedy is backed by production giants Yash Raj Films It was created by the president of the company, Aditya Chopra (also husband of Mukelzi). Mukelji can also be found in recent Hindi titles Sooryavanshi ‘, Released shortly after the Diwali festival on November 5th. Spent $ 1.3 million the first weekend in India.

This year, Mukelzi celebrates her 25-year career as a Bollywood actress. She has appeared on the following Commercial Success Story Rafts: Saathiya When Ham TamShe promoted her career and became one of the most popular Hindi actors since the early 2000s.

Mukelji has long sought a role to challenge her. Although she has played many romantic roles in her films, her repertoire includes characters with physical disabilities who strive to gain more benefit from them. For example, 2018 HickiAfter watching her play a woman with Tourette syndrome who got a job at an elite school, she became the highest-paid Indian film of the year and the sixth Bollywood film in China.

Mukelji spoke deadline This week on her latest film, her career so far, changing attitudes of women in the industry and whether she will be behind the camera in the future.

Deadline: After spending 16 years with Bunty Aur Babli 2, we will be revisiting the character of “Vimmi”. It must have been quite nostalgic for you. How important was it that this film was released in theaters?

Rani Mukerji: Of course it was, and it’s very important [to have a theatrical release].. India is a movie buff and the future looked very bleak during the pandemic. Decision called Adi [Aditya Chopra] Taken he stuck with the film and withdrew the release. He didn’t let it happen on OTT. He firmly believes in it Bunty Aur Babli 2 Is a film that the public watches in the cinema on the big screen with his family. My wishes and dreams will come true, so I’m going to watch them from now on. Bunty Aur Babli 2 next Friday.

Deadline: The film was originally slated for release in June 2020, before being postponed for Covid-19. How did the pandemic influence the post-production of the film? Did you have the hiccups?

MUKERJI: The hiccups were due to a pandemic that failed to complete the film in March. It was supposed to end at the end of March, but by March 13, everything had stopped. All the actors were quite nervous about coming on set and filming. Then we had to block the movie. There was “Tattoo Waaliye” [a song in the film] Leave to rest for 9 months. After that, I came back in the middle of the pandemic and finished filming. [Ali Khan, co-star] I have other commitments and make other films. Siddant [Chaturvedi, co-star] There was a commitment.Charvari [Wagh, co-star] I continued to make another film, and so did I. We had to finish the movie. After all, I feel the effort is worth it, and the work of stress and love that I have had over the past two years is emerging.

Deadline: This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the industry. What does success mean to you and has its definition changed over time, if at all?

MUKERJI: Success for me is the success that fans feel for me when I make a good movie. The happiness they share and the pride they are in being a fan of mine is a reflection of the success I have achieved over the past 25 years. I sincerely believe that they made me my own star. When I entered the industry there was a myth that actresses couldn’t do the voice I had. I’m not the size of an actor, I’m pretty sure. Also, my complexion is not as fair as the public expects from a mainstream actress. So I think the public accepted me from my first film. They support me in the age of social media, even today when I’m not on social media. They make me relevant to this day through the fan page. I’m very lucky to have loyal fans like them who love me for all my weaknesses and strengths.

Deadline: Whether you’re a caring lawyer for Veil and Zara or a smart cop for Maldani, you’ve always looked for a role in conveying a strong social message, but it still has a general appeal. How much of the commercial drive drives your decision to make a film?

MUKERJI: I am a deep blue commercial artist. I love the 90mm screen, I love that people watch movies on the big screen, and the fact that you can call it the love of my life. You can actually put the movie on the big screen and watch yourself there. When I first saw myself on the big screen, I couldn’t imagine myself. It was truly amazing. I personally feel when you are an artist. It is much more important that you love your job than you love the pitfalls that come with you as a star.

For the past 25 years, I love that I can draw a strong Indian female character on screen if I own it and I need to find certain things in my movies and characters .. So when I meet people from abroad, I always say, “Lani, it was great to see him play such a strong Indian character, because you can get to know Indian women through your character.” So every time my movie goes by, and every 10 years, the strong woman that I drew makes people understand what Indian women are, and you are very strong in India. You can see that there are a lot of women. Display it on the screen. I’m so drawn to these characters that it’s always constant.

Yash Raj Films



Deadline: Many Bollywood and Hollywood actresses go behind the camera. Are you also interested in cinema and directing? If so, what style of story would you like to explore?

MUKERJI: For now, I think it is too early to take the plunge. I really believe that when you go into something, you have to put your soul in it completely and. Just like I do my best in movies as an actor, when I become a director or producer, I also have to give 100%. But now my daughter is very young and needs my time the most. For directors and producers, the journey they take in the movie begins long before they get on set and stays on set a lot longer than I do, so now it’s time to get out of that area and start the director and producer. can not. Getting on and off is easy for the actor. But as a director and producer you have to go on for a long time and give twice as much time as I could give today to be an actor.

Today as an actor you can choose to work for a while, but as a director you cannot. So until then, until my daughter grew up and became completely independent and didn’t need my time anymore, and she said to me, “Mom, don’t bother me. I am my friend. I’m in [laughs] As soon as that happens, I’ll be directing the movie.

Deadline: How free are women to take center stage in all areas of industry, and what more can be done to improve gender equality in industry?

MUKERJI: I think it’s very sad to talk about this. The question is, why should we always talk about equality between men and women when it should be given? It’s so sad that this always has to be the topic of conversation we need to be concerned about. We need to have equal opportunities for women and men and they will speak from their hearts, so even this kind of question is never asked in our lives. You should go on stage.

It’s a deeply rooted issue, and I think we should work on it, as a community and as a society, and try to make it as normal as possible.

Deadline: Next, let’s meet Ms Chatterjee against Norway about her mother’s fight against Norwegian social services who took her child away from her. Thank you for telling us about this film. Also, how different are the characteristics of your previous works?

MUKERJI: It’s a very special story and movie that I’m making, so I’m very happy it’s over. I’m sure everyone will see it next year, but I’m sure fans will be delighted because it’s a story that will be connected immediately when you listen to it. [about it].. What makes it even more special is that this is a real story, inspired by real events that actually happened. I’m glad I was able to shoot the way I wanted.