Entertainment
IATSE union narrowly ratifies new contract with Hollywood producers
A driver displays his support for the IATSE union on October 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
Members of a union that represents film and television crews have ratified two contracts with Hollywood studios that respond to the union’s call for better working hours, safer working conditions and better benefits social.
On Monday, the International Alliance of Theater Workers said 56% of the 641 votes of delegates from 36 locals voting for the basic and zonal standards agreements were in favor of the agreement, while 44% voted in favor of the agreement. voted “no”.
“From start to finish, from preparation to ratification, it has been a democratic process to win the best contracts,” said Matthew Loeb, International President of IATSE. “The vigorous debate, high turnout and close elections indicate that we have an unprecedented opportunity to build a movement to educate members on our collective bargaining process and foster greater participation in our union over the long term. “
The ratification of the contracts comes a month after the union and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the major film and television production companies, reached an agreement in principle after months of fruitless negotiations.
The IATSE had even voted in favor of a strike if talks with AMPTP were stalled again.
The IATSE uses an electoral college style system where locals are assigned delegates based on the size of their members. Members vote within their local union and their vote is assigned to the majority result.
About 72% of the union’s total membership, or over 63,000 members, voted. The popular vote was even closer than the delegate vote, with 50.3% yes to ratification and 49.7% against.
“Our goal was to get fair contracts that work for IATSE members in TV and film, dealing with quality of life issues and working conditions like rest and meal breaks,” said Loeb. “We have met our goals for this round of negotiations and built a solid foundation for future deals.”
The new three-year contracts include a 10-hour shift rotation, 54 hours of weekend rest, increased funding for health and pension plans, and a 3% rate hike each year during the term. of the contract.
There are also severe financial penalties if these break periods are violated.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/15/iatse-union-narrowly-ratifies-new-contract-with-hollywood-producers.html
