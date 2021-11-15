Lumiiis announces the launch of Dingles NFT, paid daily





TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc., creators of The Secret Order of Lumiiis franchise, a decentralized edutainment ecosystem built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, announces the launch of The Dingles, a collection of 7,777 Generative Non-fungible (NFT) tokens featuring the wild Dingles of Dingledum. It will launch on November 13, 2021. This limited NFT collection has a total supply of 7,777 on Solana. Owning a Dingle NFT grants holders access to the world of Dingledum of Lumiiis, offering passive rewards in the form of LumiiiTokens, as well as chances to earn even more physical and digital collectible assets. The rarer Dingles, those with gold foil backgrounds, will become characters in the Secret Order of Lumiiis series. NFTs are priced at 1.8 SOL each. Each Dingle is unique. They are programmatically generated via the blockchain from over 100 possible traits and accessories, including facial clothing, hair, clothing, jewelry, zombie features, and more. The owners of NFTs have commercial rights and ownership of their assets. “We are excited to share these NFTs which offer holders a fun new way to get involved in our project as we continue to develop this path for people to participate in the creation process,” said Ali Badshah, Co-Chair , CEO and creator of the Lumiis franchise. “We urge people to participate and look forward to growing our community as we introduce a revolutionary way for kids and parents to explore the exciting world of DeFi and blockchain together.” In The Secret Order of Lumiiis, the Dingles of Dingledum abuse and overconsume. They get easily distracted, cause a whole bunch of global trouble, and ultimately pushed Dingledum past the tipping point. They are an allegory of humanity and represent the fool in each of us. Like humanity, the Dingles can use whatever help they can get. About Secret Pirate Entertainment Inc. Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian global media and games company that markets consumer products for all age groups. Founded in 2021 by Ali Badshah and Mehdi Rahman, Secret Pirates’ mandate is to democratize the global arts and entertainment industry through social utility and decentralized technologies. About The Secret Order of Lumiis The Secret Order of Lumiis and The Lumiii Franchise aim to bring crypto storytelling to the world. Co-founded by ACTRA Award-nominated actor, showrunner and comedian Ali Badshah and international business leader Mehdi Rahman, Lumiiis of Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. Demystifies Blockchain and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Children and Adults through education, entertainment, gaming, and easy-to-use crypto offerings in over 11 international markets. Launched in fall 2021, Toronto-based Lumiiis will offer the first decentralized edutainment ecosystem of its kind, powered by blockchain. To learn more about Lumiiis and LumiiiTokens, visit Lumiii.com . CONTACT INFORMATION: Tiffany Kayar

[email protected] Related images Image 1: Lumiii Lumiii

