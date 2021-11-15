Sanjay Dutt’s daughter therapist gave this answer on Bollywood debut

Debut of Trishala Dutt and Bollywood: We have always seen in Bollywood that star children like their parents give their lives for a career and like them find a place in the world of cinema. But Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, is a psychotherapist in the USA, far from the world of cinema. Trishala sitting in a foreign land might be far from an actress, but her fans are pretty good. Meanwhile, on Sunday weekend, Trishala hosted an “AMA” (Ask Me Anything) session on her Instagram. In which Trishala shared a lot with her fans about her career, her parents and her personal life. One of them was linked to his marriage and his Bollywood debut.

When we asked Trishala Dutt if she was planning to get married now? Trishala, 33, said the dating disaster comes at this age. However, Trishala also stated that she is looking for a man who will respect, love and value her. The day she gets it, she’ll get married.

Before that, a few years ago, Trishala had talked a lot about her bad love life. How was it treated as waste?

Trishala did not make acting her career. Meanwhile, when a fan asked Trishala about her Bollywood debut, her answer was a simple ‘no’. He wrote together – “I am busy making my identity”.

