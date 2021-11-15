Review: Rock’n’roll-trained actor brings Old Globe cranky back to life





For many San Diego residents, see the Old Globes Dr. Seusss How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The musical is an enduring holiday tradition. Yet while the story never changes, Grinch regulars “know that every year director James Vsquez hires a new cast and makes a few adjustments to his staging to keep the show fresh. I’ve seen the show for almost 20 of its 24 years and one of the best changes to come in a decade is the casting of Andrew Polec in the title role this year. His huge eyes, rubbery physique, childish sense of humor, wicked grin, boundless energy, and rugged vocal performances make his grumpy Grinch feel like a cartoon character is coming to life. And not just any cartoon character. Polec, whom Globe audiences first met last summer as a Hair star, grew up watching the 1966 animated version of Dr Seuss’ story, which was memorably told by the horror film star Boris Karloff. The Polecs’ exuberant, creepy, multi-octave vocal performance gives Karloff a subtle nod. But it takes the character in a new direction with screams, screams and the surprise addition of the high falsetto he perfected during his four years as a star in the British and American production of the musical. rock n roll Bat Out of Hell. Polec also throws unexpected spins, yoga stretches, and booty shakes that make him the most goofy Grinch I can remember. At 32, he’s the youngest actor to ever play the role on The Globe, so he connects well with the kids in the audience and he pulls off the famous grueling solo number of One of a Kind without gasping. If past Grinches gave 110% with every performance, then Polec seems to give 200. The endearing Tommy Martinez as the young version of the Grinchs dog, Max, and the heartbreaking John Treacy Egan as Old Max, who narrates the 80-minute show, are also excellent in the show. Bets Malone and Larry Raben are also fun as the craziest Whos in Whoville, Grandma and Grandpa Who, and Leila Manuel, who shares the role of Cindy-Lou Who with Sophia Adajar in alternate performances. Music director Elan McMahan is back in the pit to guide audiences through Mel Marvin’s musical score, which was extended to the Globe several years ago with two songs from the 1966 film, Youre a Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Fah Who Dorez. Every year, the Grinch musical delights and surprises children with its storybook sets and costumes and snowfall in the aisles. But this year, the new Grinch in town has moms and dads in the audience surprised and laughing out loud. Dr. Seusss How the Grinch Stole Christmas! When: Show times vary, but generally at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Additional performances have been added from December 19 to 31. Until December 31st. Or: Old Globe Theater, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $ 69 and more Telephone: (619) 234-5623 In line: theoldglobe.org COVID protocol: Children under 3 years old will not be admitted due to the wearing of an indoor mask which is compulsory for all. Full vaccine required for ages 12 and over or negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of performance. Unvaccinated children aged 3 to 12 are recommended to take a COVID-19 PCR test before the show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/theater/story/2021-11-15/review-rock-n-roll-trained-actor-brings-old-globes-grinch-roaring-back-to-life

