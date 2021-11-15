Crew members approve union contract





Top line Members of the Hollywood team of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) narrowly voted on Monday to approve union contracts with film and television producers, the latest step averting a reportedly alleged labor strike halted nationwide film and television production after union leaders reached a deal last month. Office building of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees in Burbank, California.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Highlights IATSE members vote to approve two contracts with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), a basic agreement that covers union locals in Hollywood itself and a regional standards agreement for unionized workers outside Los Angeles. Voting was conducted through an electoral college-style system in which delegates voted on behalf of individual locals in the union, and the final delegate vote was 56% in favor of contracts and 44% against. The popular vote of individual union members was much smaller, with 50.3% voting in favor of both contracts and 49.7% voting no. The new three-year contracts include provisions the union had negotiated, such as wage increases, especially for lower-level workers, and guarantees of adequate rest and meal breaks, with financial penalties for employees. producers who do not comply. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> While union leaders pushed members to support the contract, many IATSE members were opposite to her and noted the contract did not go far enough to improve working conditions, making the vote uncertain. Had union members voted against the contract, it would have forced IATSE leaders to return to the bargaining table with AMPTP and could have resulted in a strike if another deal had not been reached. Large number 73%. This is the percentage of the 63,029 IATSE members eligible to vote who voted in the election. Crucial quote Our aim was to achieve fair contracts that work for IATSE members in TV and film, which deal with quality of life issues and working conditions like rest and meal breaks, the president said. IATSE international Matthew Loeb in a statement. We have met our objectives for this round of negotiations and established a solid foundation for future agreements. Key context IATSE represents more than 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television, ranging from technicians to creative roles like designers and cinematographers. Union members were set to strike in October as negotiations stalled between IATSE and AMPTP, and both sides made a deal less than two days before workers leave work. The strike was reportedly one of the largest in Hollywood history and marked the first strike by Hollywood crew members since World War II, ending most film and television productions across the country. The push for the labor strike was the result of growing crew member dissatisfaction with better working conditions and better wages, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent content boom in streaming services exacerbating problems of long standing like long working hours and the need for higher pay. Members had overwhelmingly supported the union calling for a strike if a deal was not reached, with nearly 98% of the vote to authorize a strike. Further reading Opposition grows to proposed IATSE contract as members prepare to vote and industry faces uncharted waters (Deadline) IATSE deal could be rejected by members: our leadership is failing us (variety) IATSE strike said to be one of biggest in Hollywood history Here’s how alumni measure themselves (Forbes) Tired workers threaten Hollywood’s biggest shutdown since WWII: people are tired (Forbes)

