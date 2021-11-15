Bollywood movies with great fashions but bad stories





In the late 90s and 2000s, Bollywood producers started investing a huge chunk of their production budget into actors’ wardrobes. While this move has shaped the fashion landscape in the country in the case of some films, it has become the main selling point for others. Let’s take a look at some of these movies. 1. Student of the year Source: YouTube / Dharma Productions Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and pitcher Varun Dhawans gave us several fashion moments. Luxury school outfits Bhatts to her lehenga in the song Radha, we passed out in front of her wardrobe even nine years after the film’s release. However, the same cannot be said of the script which made little or no sense. Besides the fact that the school didn’t seem to belong to India, let’s not forget that the film reeked of sexism and homophobia. 2. Race 2 Source: YouTube / Official Tips Abbas-Mustans Race The franchise was designed to make male actors look more stylish in their designer costumes while women look glamorous in their fitted dresses. We loved Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandess’ outfits, from bikinis to bodycon dresses. As for the movie, the physics-and-logic-defying scenes and relentless twists and turns left us confused and exhausted. 3. Padmaavat Source: YouTube Studios / Viacom18 Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’s films are known for their larger-than-life appeal, from set design to costumes. Padmaavat was no different, with Deepika Padukone donning some of the most intricately embroidered and embellished outfits fit for a queen. The screenplay, however, lacked merit, both in terms of creative re-imagining and entertainment. Sure, Ranveer Singh was praised for his performance, but the heart of a good movie lies in its screenplay. 4. Baar Baar Dekho Source: YouTube / Eros now official From the red and gold lehenga of Kala chashma with a floral print in Nachde Ne Saare, Katrina Kaif wore some of the most stunning outfits seen in contemporary Indian cinema. We even loved her Fall / Winter wardrobe made up of overcoats and cardigans. However, the film was a slow drag that failed to move audiences. Even with the concept of time travel, the creators failed to hook moviegoers. 5. Action replay Source: YouTube / Photos of the sun Whenever we need inspiration for a retro-themed event, we fall back on Aishwarya Rai Bachchans’ wardrobe in Action replay to design for our outfits. True to the ’70s, she wore polka dots, oversized sunglasses and large hoops. She even kept bangs! The film, however, only made us question the motivations and sense of logic of the creators. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is a movie version of a headache. Do you have any other such films to add to the list? Let us know in the comments! Social and main image credit: Dharma Productions and Vipul Amrutlal Shah

