Frances McDormand could make Oscar history for “Tragedy of Macbeth”





A24 and Apple Original Films play a dual role in William Shakespeare’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by Joel Coen. With Launch of the A24 awards website, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that won Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” Best Picture and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another event potentially historic on the reward horizon. At last year’s 93rd Academy Awards, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for the role of actress and production in the same year (Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey received nominations as an actress and image, but in different years). Along with her husband, Joel Coen, and Robert Graf, McDormand is once again a producer, stepping in to achieve a back-to-back historic feat. If she is nominated for the actress and the film, not only will she be the first woman to do it twice, but she will be the first person to do it consecutively. His “Macbeth” co-star Denzel Washington is also up for the lead role, as well as directing and producing Sony Pictures’ upcoming drama “A Journal for Jordan”. There were rumors and discussions among social media and pundits that McDormand, who just won her third and fourth Oscars for “Nomadland” in Best Actress and Best Picture, could move up to the supporting category, but she is confirmed and registered for the lead actress role. Additionally, no actress who played Lady Macbeth in a major film, television or stage production has been nominated (or submitted) for the supporting categories. Warren Beatty achieved the feat of receiving acting and producer nominations in the same year four times in his career, for “Bonnie and Clyde” (1968), “Heaven Can Wait” (1978), “Reds” ( 1981) and “Bugsy” (1991). Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood have both done it twice, the first with “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star is Born” (2018) and the second with two Best Picture winners, “Unforgiven” (1991) and “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). In addition to McDormand and Washington, others in the running for Oscar and Oscar nominations this year include Ben Affleck (“The Last Duel” and “The Tender Bar”), Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”), Halle Berry (“Bruised”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Matt Damon (“The Last Duel” and “Stillwater”), Adam Driver (“Annette”, “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci” ) and, most likely of all, Will Smith (“King Richard”). Marking Coen’s first major film release without his brother and frequent collaborator Ethan, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” opened this year’s New York Film Festival, where it was critically acclaimed. After her screening, many award-winning journalists and experts highlighted contortionist Kathryn Hunter’s performance in her portrayal of The Witches, raising hopes for a name for Best Supporting Actress while recognizing that this particular category is the most competitive. of the four actor races this year. In a small but brief appearance as Lady Macduff, Emmy nominee Moses Ingram (Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit) is utterly touching and, at a minimum, worth considering. For Support Men, the more conceivable possibility is Julliard-trained Corey Hawkins as Macduff, although he faces bigger name hurdles with more screen time. His co-stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson, are also listed on the categories page. With “Tragedy”, A24’s roster includes “C’mon C’mon” by Mike Mills, “The Green Knight” by David Lowery, “The Humans” by Stephen Karam, “Lamb” by Valdimar Jóhannsson, “Red Rocket “by Sean Baker,” Saint Maud “by Rose Glass,” The Souvenir Part II “by Joanna Hogg and” Zola “by Jacinta Bravo. Visit THE AWARDS HUB to see the full list of nominees by category. Oscars 2022 predictions

