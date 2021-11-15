Disney gives its characters a license to fight in this Apple-exclusive game





If you’ve dreamed of the day Disney woke up and see the huge potential by creating his own version of Nintendo Super Smash Bros. fighting game … that day has not yet come. But Disney may have just taken a step into that future with Disney melee mania, an Apple Arcade exclusive coming in December. While we have only had brief glimpses of the games Twitter account (below) and Apple press release today, it actually features Disney and Pixar characters like Elsa, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear hitting each other with their powers, laser beams, and a wicked oar in search of victory. Here’s how Apple describes the MOBA-esque 3v3 game: Each Champion will appear in a separate, action-ready design, outfitted with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics. Throughout action-packed five-minute matches in the battle arena, players will need to score as many points as possible or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can in their quest for victory. Apples promising 12 characters to start, and more to come, presumably all included in your Apple Arcade $ 5 per month subscription fee with no ads and no in-app purchases, that’s the Apple Arcades business. So far we have seen: Wreck-Ralph

Moana

Elsa (Frozen)

Buzz Lightning (Toy story)

Mickey Mouse (with his sorcerer’s apprentice costume)

Frozone (The Incredibles)

Bing bong (Upside down)

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Timon (The Lion King)

Maleficent (The Sleeping Beauty) It’s from a studio called Mighty Bear Games, which brought Royal Butter at Apple Arcade last year.

