Poonam Dhillon finds screen testing boring: would you ask Shabana Azmi? | Bollywood

Poonam Dhillon said she was annoyed when asked to do screen tests. In a new interview, the actor said she accepts the look tests but not the screen tests.

Sharing his unpleasant experiences, Poonam Dhillon said in an interview, I had an experience that I did not find pleasant, as this person told me that they will have to do a screen test with me. I asked if they wanted to take an appearance test, and they said no. So I said, the way you put it is kinda. She added that a lot of people want to do auditions. She told Pinkvilla, but when they tell you they want to take your screen test, I said, go see the screen. I’ve made about 120 movies now, and if you want to see the newest one, check it out too. One of my movies came out last week, go see it if you want to see what I still look like. The actor also said that such things bother him.

Opening to another incident when asked to take a screen test, Poonam revealed that she asked the person, “Would you like to ask Shabana Azmi for a screen test?” She would have thrown you out of the stadium. understand that at least we know the basics of the game. She also said that a director modeling the actors into whatever character he wants is okay.

Also read: Poonam Dhillon Recalls Teasing Rishi: “You’re 10th, I Graduated”

At the age of 16, Poonam Dhillon made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films Trishul. Since then, she has featured in numerous films including Noorie, Judaai and Naam. Last year she was seen in Jai Mummy Di with Supriya Pathak.

Poonam will soon be seen in the Disney + Hotstar Dil Bekaraar series, directed by Habib Faisal. It is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s successful novel, These Pricey Thakur Girls.