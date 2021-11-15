James Gandolfini helped ‘Sopranos’ actor uncomfortable with nude scene





“The Sopranos” actor Peter Riegert said James Gandolfini helped him fend off a nude scene.

Riegert said Gandolfini realized he was uncomfortable with the scene during a tabletop reading.

“Jim recognized, on my face, that there was a struggling actor,” Riegert recalls. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> James Gandolfini helped a guest star of “The Sopranos” navigate an uncomfortable nude scene, according to a new oral history from the series. Actor Peter Riegert starred as Coven Zellman in seasons three and four. He told series stars Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli in their new book “Woke Up This Morning” that Gandolfini had helped him stand up to creator David Chase over the awkward scene, which takes place in the episode. seven of season four. “I introduce myself to [table] read and find out what I was going to do. The scene was Tony hitting me shit with a belt, but in the description of the scene it says he takes off my underwear, “Riegert recalls. According to the actor, he was “not happy” to have to be naked for the scene, which, as originally written, showed Tony pulling Zellman’s underwear up and spanking him on the back with a belt. “I was going to be naked. As far as I’m concerned, I wish I had been warned about that,” Riegert said. He remembered that after reading the table Gandolfini had come to see him. When the award-winning actor learned that Riegert was not happy to be naked in the scene, he immediately called Chase to discuss the situation, and according to Riegert, the creator of the “Sopranos” reluctantly agreed to let Riegert go. stay half dressed. “I didn’t know if I was going to get fired or not, but Jimmy [Gandolfini] said to me: “Whatever you decide to do, I promise you that I will support you,” recalls Riegert. Per Riegert, he finally decided to keep his underwear for the stage. After testing the prop (polystyrene) belt that Gandolfini was going to use on him, however, he told the late actor that he could “fly” on him during the beating, thereby humiliating Zellman with a different way. Riegert had nothing but praise for Gandolfini and remembered telling him he was a “mensch” after he finished filming that night. “The thing is, at this table, I didn’t realize that Jim recognized, on my face, that there was a struggling actor,” Riegert said. “And he did so it was my choice.” “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of ‘The Sopranos’” is on sale now.

