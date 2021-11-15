Hollywood production workers narrowly approve new studio deal





Workers on the film and television production crews narrowly voted to ratify a new contract with the Hollywood and streaming giants over the weekend, ending a labor dispute that almost led to a strike without previous. The International Theater Employees Alliance (IATSE) said on Monday that 56% of delegates representing local unions voted for the deal, which will provide workers with better pay and more time for meal breaks and sleep. , as well as fair compensation for continuous employees. Our aim was to achieve fair contracts that work for IATSE members in TV and film, which deal with quality of life issues and working conditions like rest and meal breaks, the president said. IATSE international Matthew Loeb in a statement. We have met our objectives for this round of negotiations and established a solid foundation for future agreements. Union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike last month after contract negotiations broke off with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents entertainment giants such as Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Warner Bros. and Amazon. Both sides later reached a three-year agreement to improve wages and working conditions, avoiding a strike that would have interrupted the production of popular television shows and films. About 72 percent of union members, around 63,000 workers, voted. The popular vote margin was thin as a razor, with just 50.3 percent of union members voting for the deal. Under the contract, production workers will have a minimum 54-hour weekend rest period and 10-hour rotation between shifts, ending the extremely long shifts that start on Fridays and end. end on Saturday. They will also receive annual pay increases of 3 percent. The deal comes as workers across the country strike for better wages and working conditions, bolstered by the tight labor market that gives them more leverage in negotiations. More than 10,000 workers at the John Deere plant have been on strike since their fifth week after voting against several contract deals.

