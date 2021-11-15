Paramount Promotes Marc Weinstock to Global President of Marketing and Distribution; Pam Kaufman to Head Thematic Entertainment Division – Deadline

Paramount chief marketing officer Marc Weinstock has been promoted to lead a unified global marketing and distribution team at the studio as president of global marketing and distribution. Additionally, Pam Kaufman, who is the President of the Global Consumer Products Studio for ViacomCBS, will assume an expanded role with the leadership of Paramount’s Themed Entertainment division.

At the same time, Mary Daily, co-president of the studio’s Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, leaves. I understand that no further seismic rollovers in the studio should occur with the managerial positions. It was announced last week that former Universal Corp Comms executive Jenny Tartikoff is joining Paramount as executive vice president of global communications, effective today.

The studio had a great weekend with their theatrical / Paramount + launch of eOne’s Clifford the big red dog, exceeding his expectations with a take of $ 16.6 million over three days and $ 22.2 million over five days. This goes beyond the studio’s previous hybrid launch of Paw Patrol (a three-day opening with $ 13.1 million).

The studio has a huge shoot in 2022 with Spyglass’ Scream January 14, film Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum The lost city March 25, Sonic the hedgehog 2 April 8, Top Gun: Maverick May 27 and Mission: Impossible 7 September 30, to name a few.

Here is the note from Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins to staff this morning:

All,

As we continue to shape the future of our studio and make great films, I have news to share about the leadership structure of Paramount’s theatrical marketing and thematic entertainment and consumer products teams.

I am pleased to inform you that Marc Weinstock will serve as President of Global Marketing and Distribution for the studio. In this role, Marc will now lead a unified global marketing and distribution organization. As a result of this decision, Worldwide Marketing & Distribution co-chair Mary Daily will be leaving the studio.

As you know, Marc is a dynamic leader and visionary marketer, and his expert work here at Paramount more than proves it. He has been instrumental in a number of successful Paramount marketing campaigns including Rocket man, which received high critical acclaim, grossed nearly $ 200 million worldwide and received numerous nominations and wins, including an Oscar win for Best Original Song; Sonic the hedgehog, which has broken several box office records and has earned nearly $ 319 million at the global box office to date; and A Quiet Place, Part II, the first theatrical release only after the pandemic, which grossed $ 57 million in domestic box office revenue on its opening weekend, has earned $ 279 million worldwide to date and earned a high score 91% for Rotten Tomatoes.

I would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to Mary for her important contributions to the organization. She joined Paramount in 2017 as president of international cinema marketing and global home multimedia entertainment. During her time at the studio, she developed and directed a number of successful international theatrical campaigns for films, including A quiet place and A Quiet Place Part II, Bumblebee, Rocketman and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Mary is a very talented executive and we wish her the best of luck for the future.

I would also like to share that Pam Kaufman, President of Global Consumer Products for ViacomCBS, will now take on an expanded global role as she takes on the leadership of Paramount’s thematic entertainment division. She will report to Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International and myself. Kevin Suh will step down as current division president.

Pam is a transformational leader and a powerful force in the industry. Representing well over $ 5.6 billion in retail revenue globally, Pam has made the consumer products industry a key driver of revenue growth while increasing the popularity and influence of our global franchises. . Adding Pam’s Laser Focus to Paramount’s thematic entertainment business will allow us to further develop our franchises by providing consumers with even more innovative touchpoints and experiences with our titles, characters and storytelling.

Pam’s oversight of the consumer products sector covers ViacomCBS’s global portfolio, including iconic franchises Paw Patrol, SpongeBob, JoJo Siwa, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar, Star Trek, South Park, The Godfather and Top Gun, among many others. In her current role, Pam manages merchandising and product licensing around the world, as well as business development, marketing, franchise planning, creative strategy, retail sales and consumer information.

Kevin joined Paramount in 2012 and during his tenure here his many accomplishments include signing the agreement bearing Bad girls as a live Broadway stage adaptation and spearheading partnerships on a highly successful video game adaptation of World War Z with Xbox, PlayStation and PC, among many other successful themed entertainment offerings. Kevin has been a valued member of Paramount’s leadership team, and we thank him for his many successful contributions to our business.

We are at an exciting inflection point as an organization and our collaborative relationship is just beginning. Please join me in congratulating Marc and Pam and thanking Mary and Kevin for their work and leadership.

–Brian