Diana audience member yells Fk off! to prince Charles actor





Princess Diana wasn’t the only person angry with her ex-husband Friday night on Broadway. During Diana: The Musical, a pissed off audience member shouted Fk! to actor playing Prince Charles, Roe Hartrampf, from his orchestra seat, pulling shocked hiccups from the crowd. Such rowdy behavior has become common at the Longacre Theater. “Diana” was, in all respects, designed by its creators, Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, to be a serious musical. The story is, after all, that of the death of an internationally beloved young mother who dedicated her life to charity. But since its premiere the Netflix and viewers experienced the goofy lyrics (“I could use a prince to save me from my prince”) and soap opera-scale scenes, the show turned into a camp event. On Friday night, the man’s rude mouth explosion came after Diana (Jeanna de Waal) and Charles had a spit in the first act, in which the petulant prince sang to his wife, The Only Thing that you have ever done is to marry me! The affair between Camilla Parker Bowles (Erin Davie) and Prince Charles (Roe Hartrampf) was not well received by viewers of “Diana: The Musical” on Broadway. Matthieu murphy While on “The Crown” Josh O’Connor’s Charles is somewhat sympathetic, in the musical the prince is portrayed as a cruel and adulterous villain from start to finish. At the end of their fight song, there was silence, then a whistle-clear curse. It was a rare sound on a well-bred Broadway. No one, as far as I know, has ever shouted “Fk off!” to Scar during “The Lion King”. But “Diana” audiences are proving louder than you might expect for a show about a character as revered as the late Princess of Wales. Throughout the production, which lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes, they snap their fingers in the air when their heroine wins and “Oooooooo! every time she applauds Charles. When Di sings serves me well to marry a Scorpio! The crowd appears to be watching a recording of “Jerry Springer”. Ticket buyers cheer her on when she’s in bed with half-naked date James Hewitt (Gareth Keegan). And a few people also went wild whenever Di mentioned baby Harry. Crickets for wills. During a recent performance, two men were spotted taking shots of tequila at a bar across the street during intermission. The show itself has to wash its mouth with soap. In the second act, the musical calls Diana’s black revenge dress, which she wore after Charles acknowledged her affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (Erin Davie) on television, her “fk you dress”. “When a girl needs to express her own distress,” sings Diana, “revenge looks best in a ‘fk you’ dress!” Jeanna de Waal in Princess Diana’s famous “revenge dress”. Matthieu murphy When “Diana” opens Wednesday night on Broadway, parents had better cover their children’s ears. Diana: The Musical has been making the wrong kind of headlines since it premiered on Netflix in October. British critics were particularly offended by the brash American take on their royal history (a cat-fighting song says ‘It’s a Thrilla in Manila but with Diana and Camilla!’), While the American writers aimed at the score and the book. Some members of the public, however, clearly swear by this.

