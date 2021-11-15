Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer: The Crawleys’ Summer in the South of France





The British are coming. Finally, Focus Features released a trailer Downton Abbey: a new era, who sees the beloved Crawley family on vacation in Europe. A sequel to the 2019s Downton abbey film, which saw the Crawley family and Downton staff welcome the King and Queen of England, Downton Abbey: a new era sees Lady Maggie SmithThe Dowager Countess reveals to her family a secret about her past. Years before you were born I met a man, and now I own a villa in the south of France, she said casually. The trailer then sees the family take off for the biggest getaway of the year as they have a wonderful vacation in France. And with that, I wish you good night, said the Dowager Countess at one point during a party, and let you discuss my mysterious past. Does this mysterious past include another secret villa? Knowing the Dowager Countess and her connections is more likely than you might think. Downton Abbey: a new era will see Smith reunite with his former casting mates Michelle dockery, Imelda Staunton, Hugues Bonneville, Elizabeth mcgovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and all of the original BBCs main cast Downton abbey series. They will be joined by newcomers to the abbey Hugh dancy, Laura haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominica West, and Jonathan zacca. Originally intended to arrive at Christmas 2021, Downton Abbey: a new era will waltz in theaters on March 18, 2022. More great stories from Vanity Show Playing Princess Diana was Kristen Stewart’s fairy tale

