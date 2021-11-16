Aditya Roy Kapur birthday special: 8 sexy clicks from the Bollywood hunk that are hotter than the tropics!

Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates her birthday today (November 16). With clean features, a perfect jawline and expressive eyes, the man is every woman’s dream come true. ARK made a place for himself in millions of hearts by humming ‘Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho‘and then there was no turning back. That said, he’s not your typical movie hero, and he’s not determined to always serve you unconventional roles. As the actor has always found a balance between the two cinemas and this is the best part of his career. We’ve seen it in movies like Poor, Fitoor, Daawat-E-Ishq and much more. However, one thing that was common to all was its charm. He was born for the big screen and no one can deny that fact. Mrunal Thakur joins Aditya Roy Kapur in Hindi remake of Tamil movie Thadam, filming to start in October.

Another important trait of his personality is that he doesn’t believe in crazy racing and his actions have proven the same. He does his thing his own way and the example of the same can be his late entry to Instagram compared to his contemporaries. The hottie has been on the gram for quite some time and often delights fans with her cute to jaw-dropping clicks. And as the hunk is a year older today, let’s take a look at his sexy, suave and sultry pics that are pure love. Aditya Roy Kapur treats fans with impromptu solo post-performance pack of Thadam remake in Delhi (watch video).

That sexy beard!

An Eye-Candy for sure!

He’s a rough, tough boy!

Those mesmerizing eyes!

The hottest photo in the world!

Well-made chiseled body!

Charming And How!

Hottie Showing Off Her Abs On A Yacht!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best photos of the hunk from his Instagram. Indeed, the actor is as talented as he is entertaining; definitely a total package. Meanwhile, professionally, fans will see him in two ambitious projects namely Om: The inner battle and Thadam remake. Sports Grind Entertainment wish Aditya Roy Kapur a very happy birthday!

