Hawkeye Producer Says Alaqua Cox Is ‘Badass’, Explains How Actor Landed His Own Marvel Show





In a few days, Hawkeye fans will discover a character named Maya Lopez, better known as Echo in Marvel Comics lore. The character is played by Alaqua Cox, an actor whose very first professional concert will come with Hawk Eye. While Marvel producer Trinh Tran admitted in a recent interview that the inexperience initially caused nerves at the studio, the actor ended up being a total “badass”. So enough, the character managed to land his own show at Disney +. “She’s so badass on this show,” Tran said in an interview with Murphy’s multiverse. “She really impressed us all with her determination and hard work to make sure Maya Lopez is the way everyone wants her to be.” She added: “I have to say there was a bit of nervousness at the start because Alaqua wasn’t in the industry. To have someone new and to train them in a character like Maya Lopez. , that’s a big deal. But she did it in leaps and bounds, worked hard, and proved to us that there is a deaf character but capable of being a part of the MCU and being a superhero apart. whole. “ At the time Cox auditioned for the project, she was working in a warehouse when friends noticed a casting call. “It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a dropout,” Cox said. People magazine last month. “I worked in a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what everyone can do.” “They saw the cast looking for a Native American actress and a deaf actress,” she added. “It was a perfect fit, so I decided to go. I had never seen anyone on the screen who looked like me maybe… deaf, an amputee,” Hawk Eye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney + on November 24. What other characters do you hope to appear in? Hawk Eye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU! If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

