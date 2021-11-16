Disney Melee Mania will bring fan favorite characters to the battle arena on Apple Arcade





Disney melee mania – an upcoming multiplayer game from Mighty Bear Studios, makers of Apple Arcade’s Butter Royale – heads to Apple Arcade. Your favorite Disney and Pixar characters will battle it out in colorful 3v3 arena matches to become the champion. Disney melee mania will launch with 12 characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Moana and Elsa, each with three specific abilities related to their character’s personality. The game also offers two modes: Team Rumble and Spotlight Dash. The simple objective of Team Rumble is to knock down your opponents and earn points. Spotlight Dash is a bit more complicated. To earn points, you will have to stand on various spotlights on the map, some of which move, which gives them more points. Ben Chevalier, artistic director of Mighty Bear Games, noted that the latest Apple technology, like iOS 15, along with the A15 bionic chip will deliver an ultra-smooth and responsive gaming experience. During the session, developers Mihoyo and 2K Games demonstrated how new technology elevates Genshin Impact and NBA 2K Mobile respectively. Apple

The game is reminiscent of League of Legends, with several characters competing for objectives in an enclosed setting. But Melee Mania was designed to be a fun experience that all family members can enjoy together. The developers wanted to make the experience as accessible as possible, according to Mighty Bear Games during a demo session on Monday. Shorter combat sessions (each lasting approximately five minutes) and limited character abilities provide a more streamlined experience than other multiplayer online battle arena games. Additionally, Mighty Bear Games has added a social aspect to the game without compromising on security. To rally your team or interact with other players, characters can move to signal that they need combat assistance, or to rally the team. This way, parents don’t have to worry about children playing on their own. “We want to avoid toxicity as much as possible when creating games,” Chevalier said during the session. Disney Melee Mania doesn’t have a release date yet, but it does support controllers and up to six players. The game will feature special in-app events related to specific characters, where players can earn additional rewards, according to Chevalier. Additionally, he said the game focuses on fun Disney and Pixar characters who aren’t always in the spotlight. If you want to experience Apple Arcade before Disney Melee Mania launches, you can subscribe through the App Store for $ 5 per month or $ 50 per year. Service offers more than 220 games with more added each week.

