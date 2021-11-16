Entertainment
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals why she became her own boss | Entertainment
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got “fed up” that her career was “at the mercy of others”.
The CEO of Rose Inc explained that her urge to become her own boss came after being dismayed at the options available to her.
She told PORTER magazine: I remember picking up my agent’s phone, checking every day for options that presented themselves. And I remember hanging up the phone and having had enough of my life at the mercy of [other] peoples’ decisions.
“That’s when I thought, if I’m going to make things happen, I have to be really proactive.
The 34-year-old model and actress launched the beauty brand in August, and Rosie credits her for working with other women to shape the businesswoman she is today.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel – who is pregnant with her second child with her husband Jason Statham, the action star, with whom she has a four-year-old son, Jack – said: I was very lucky over the years to work with many founders. and be able to witness the way they work. I have been quite collaborative in the way I have associated with brands, and that has always been important to me. I wanted to learn because I knew I wanted to do my own thing.
There are a lot of great women, I think I could pick up the phone [to] and choose their brain if I need it.
“I would love to think that people would feel ready to call me one day. Mentorship is such a beautiful thing.
The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress also hailed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star Elle Macpherson, 57, as her idol as a model who successfully ventured into the clothing industry. beauty.
Rosie added Elle Macpherson Intimates lingerie line and skincare owner The Body: [She] was the model who pivoted a successful career in successful companies and executed them really well. They felt really authentic. [We] have connected over the years and she’s wonderful.
