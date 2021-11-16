Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar plays “Hindustan ka sher” in the first promo; Manushi Chillar and Sonu Sood make appearances | Bollywood

Yash Raj Films has released the first teaser for their upcoming film Prithviraj, based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. The teaser opens with glimpses of his epic battle against invader Muhammad of Ghor.

On the battlefield, Akshay Kumar stands in his armor with other soldiers while Sanjay Dutt also appears to be on the ground. The teaser then shows glimpses of Manushi Chillar dressed as a bride, playing the role of Sanyogita. The film marks its debut in Bollywood. The clip also confirms Sonu Sood’s role in the film.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Akshay wrote, A Heroic Story About Pride and Valor. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with # YRF50 Only on the Big Screen near you on Jan 2122.

In a press release, Akshay Kumar said: The Prithviraj teaser captures the soul of the film, the life essence of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. It is our tribute to his heroism and to his life. The more I read about him, the more I was impressed with how he lived and breathed every second of his glorious life for his country and its values.

He’s a legend, he’s one of the bravest warriors and he’s one of the most upright kings our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians all over the world will like our salvation to this great brave man. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a tribute to his unparalleled bravery and courage, he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022. The teaser arrives just a week and a half after the release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, recorded the biggest opening weekend collection this year.