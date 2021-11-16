Mel Gibson to direct “Lethal Weapon 5” – The Hollywood Reporter





Mel Gibson steps behind the camera again, this time directing the last – and possibly the last – installment of the Warner Bros. action franchise. Deadly weapon. The project was put into limbo when director Richard Donner, who had directed all of the Armed films since their inception in 1987, passed away in July. Donner, at 91, was working on the editing of the fifth installment, which has been in development for years, with writers coming and going. Richard Wenk, who wrote the film starring Denzel Washington Equalizer thrillers, wrote the last draft. This changing of the guard had been in the works for months and was blessed, if not prompted, by Lauren Shuler Donner, wife of Richard Donner. Dan Lin of Rideback produces with Shuler Donner and Gibson are joining him now. Jonathan Eirich of Rideback and Derek Hoffman of The Donners Company will be the executive producers. Gibson announced his assumption of duty during a speech at an Experience With… event in London on Sunday. According to London The sun, who covered the eventGibson said Donner “was developing the script and he went pretty far. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen, kid, if I kick the bucket, you will.’ And I said, ‘Shut up.’ “He is indeed deceased. But he asked me to do it, and at the time I didn’t say anything. He told his wife, the studio and the producer. So I will lead the fifth. Deadly weapon was one of the first studio films to make Gibson a Hollywood star in North America after topping several cross-hits from his native Australia, the Mad Max movies and drama The Year of the Dangerous Life among them. It also launched the career of screenwriter Shane Black, whose spec script fused dark and comedic elements into a cop buddy format to tell the story of two detectives – one a family man, the other a capricious former soldier who turned suicidal. after losing his wife – who works to bring down a massive drug trafficking ring in Los Angeles. The moves were action staples of the 1980s and a highlight that many others have tried to achieve since in terms of action, chemistry, and repartee. Warners even tried putting together reboots starring younger actors and it was even adapted into a TV series. Gibson is replaced by APA and Brecheen Feldman.

