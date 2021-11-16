Why Taylor? Swift has Miles Teller’s “anti-vax” star on video

With reports Miles Teller disrupted production of a new TV series this summer because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, questions arise about COVID-19 protocols on the set of the new video from Taylor Swift, “I bet you think about me.

The video was dropped on Monday, nearly two weeks after the public remembered the anti-vaccination views Teller reported through his friendship with Aaron Rodgers, who has also been at the center of his own anti-vaccination controversy.

In the video, Teller plays a groom who is haunted on his wedding day by a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend, played by Swift and dressed in red. Teller’s model wife Keleigh Sperry also has a small role in the video, playing his wife.

“What is Miles Teller doing here?” Was he finally vaccinated? Laura Bradley asked entertainment reporter Daily Beast about Teller’s appearance in the video.

Questions like this come at a time when Hollywood is embroiled in a heated debate over which film and television artists have expressed skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine or are refusing to be vaccinated.

Over the summer, the Daily Mail reported that Teller caused headaches on the set of his new TV series by refusing to get the shot. The Mail said its positive test in late July forced production to stop on the set of The Offer in Los Angeles, a Paramount + series about the making of the classic film, The Godfather.

The Daily Mail cited a production source who said Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even have had the test. Now he brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to stop.

The Daily Mail also reported that the work stoppage cost the production company $ 6 million.

The Hollywood Reporter also said an actor he did not name tested positive for COVID-19. In an account consistent with the Daily Mail report on Teller, the Hollywood Reporter said the actor needed to be hospitalized and production on his project had to stop for three weeks.

The actor was known to cast and crew as being dismissive of vaccines, the reporter said, but after the star tested positive for COVID-19, other members of the crew also fell ill.

At the time, Tellers’ publicist told the Daily Mail their facts were inaccurate, while a Paramount + representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the cost of the work stoppage was less than $ 6 million.

The Daily Beast said they contacted representatives for Teller and Swift regarding his appearance in the video, but representatives for Teller and Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the actor’s vaccination status and COVID protocols on the video set.

Meanwhile, Teller’s appearance in the video may be the only time in 2021 his fans will be able to see him on screen. According to his IMDB page, he won’t appear in any major movies or TV shows until 2022. That’s when the highly anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally released and “The Offer” will air.

Over the past two weeks, Teller has – willingly or not – played a supporting role in the Rodgers anti-vaccination controversy. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID and was forced out of the Nov. 7 Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning NFL MVP has also been accused of deliberately misleading the public about his vaccination status and violating NFL COVID protocols by not wearing a mask at indoor team events .

On November 5, Rodgers attempted to justify his decision not to be vaccinated by appearing on “The Pat McAffee,” where he lashed out at the “awake mob,” claimed he had received medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan and had spit out misinformation about vaccines and treatments.

Some have questioned whether Rodgers’ opinions on COVID-19 were influenced by his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, or by Teller, Woodley’s boyfriend and co-star in the “Divergent” films. Woodley hasn’t said anything about her own vaccination status, but she has been public in the past about her preference for herbal remedies, alternative treatments, and even the consumption of clay to supposedly rid the body of metals. and toxins.

In the wake of Rodgers’ anti-vaccination comments, images of him and Woodley vacationing with Teller and Sperry have circulated online, suggesting a close bond between the two couples. Sperry had shared several images of the quartet enjoying lavish and fun trips to the Kentucky Derby in April and Maui in May.

The anti-vaccination views expressed by the former Cal star Golden Bears and Teller shed new light on the holiday. After 10 days of isolation, Rodgers returned to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He also appeared again on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week, where he said he accepts “full responsibility” for making “misleading” comments about COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Sperry promoted Swift’s video on Instagram on Monday, as well as her own role in it. In the video, Swift’s ex-girlfriend shows up at Sperry’s reception and disrupts the festivities by distracting the groom, raising a heinous toast, breaking the wedding cake and making everyone blush in the room.

Just as Sperry happily shared his vacation photos with Rodgers and Woodley on social media, the model and influencer also shared stills from the video of Swift