‘Cats’ marks big break for Grizabella actor Tayler Harris

Before performing “Memory” at Bass Performance Hall starting Tuesday, actor Tayler Harris took a moment to chat with Fort Worth Magazine about how she went from retail to touring in one of Broadway’s biggest shows, what food she wants to try in Fort Worth oh, and that “Cats” movie …

Fort Worth Magazine: First of all, we’re so glad to have you all in town after over a year without Broadway at the Bass. This performance of “Cats” will be a little different from what audiences have seen in the past. What are some of the new things people who have seen the show before can expect to see?

E:Well you have Andy Blankenbuehler who not only choreographed “Hamilton” but he honors the iconic work of the original choreographer, Gillian Lynne, in the cover of “Cats”, which is the production we do. The whole revival reinvents “cats” as everyone knows and loves with an increased eye on storytelling and more fleshed out characterizations, of course.

FWM: You play a huge role in the show as Grizabella and sing the biggest number, “Memory”. For a series that has been going on for 40 years, how do you balance staying true to tradition while giving your own touch to the character?

E: It’s truly an honor to be part of the continuing legacy of this role… I’m the fifth black woman to play Grizabella, so it’s truly an honor.

There are three words everyone on the show received as they prepared for the lead character. We are “proud, hurt and indomitable” for Grizabella. Just when I keep singing “Memory”, I still think about everything I’ve worked for until that moment to make me come here night after night, do that, come on, wow. I worked so hard and just stood up and prayed for it, and how special it really is to share the song with so many wonderful human beings on stage. It’s a time when, even though I’m very much in the spotlight, it’s also so beautiful to connect with everyone one-on-one. We all have a moment of breathing and releasing in unison because it’s such a big and special moment in the show where we’re all on stage together. It’s a great thing that I really enjoy with “Memory” vocals, for sure.

FWM: Were you in the business before the pandemic or are you new to the business?

E:No, I am very new to the business. This is my first Broadway tour. I was working in retail, then during the pandemic I was working from home doing online sales for a company I worked for in New York City. But I had an agent, and they would submit me for projects here and there. “The cats” popped up, and I was like, “Yeah, I’m interested. Let’s do it. Let’s just put all of our eggs in one basket and see what comes out of it.” I very luckily continued to do well in the process, and got the big call and it was very exciting. I would say to be with the tour, it’s so great to have the opportunity to not just do what I love every day but I can travel and go to different cities and explore too. It’s nice to have a sense of adventure while doing the show at night.

FWM: Have you ever been to Fort Worth?

E:No I do not have. I have distant family friends in the Dallas area, but other than that, I’ve never really been to Texas and I’m excited. in the area for sure. I really enjoy getting into local business and support.

FWM: I also have to ask your opinion on the movie “Cats” because it received a lot of bad reviews when it was released. As the person who actually stars in the stage version of the show, what was your take?

E: Like every adaptation of a stage production, it will always be very different because it is seen through the lens of a film. In the end, the music, the storytelling, the dance are still very much present. I thought it was wonderful… the movie created a new medium for fans around the world to enjoy “Cats” even with COVID when the theater hasn’t really been happening in the past 18 months. But there is something truly magical and unique about experiencing “Cats” live on stage.

“Cats” is taking place at Bass Hall until November 21st. Find ticket information here.