Red notice: bad for Hollywood and probably for humanity

For over a century now, the wheel of Hollywood has been continuously turned by charisma. In the 1930s and 1940s, audiences lined up to watch Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant, and Katharine Hepburn, who could dazzle even with the drabest material. More recently, actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have drawn crowds into theaters with the snap of their fingers. So what happens when the blockbuster Hollywood trio have the combined charisma of a wet paper towel?

This question is inadvertently asked by Red Notice, Netflix’s latest blockbuster, which is CGI-ripe and plays like it’s been written by one of those AI-trained bots, this one having been fed hundreds of hours of heist movies without soul and money waster. The film follows FBI criminal profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), as he attempts to catch one of the world’s greatest art thieves, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), who is on a mission to steal the Cleopatra’s mythical sparkling eggs. But the two are foiled by femme fatale art thief The Bishop (Gal Gadot) and end up in jail while she tries to steal the eggs. Where does that leave the duo? They have to break out of jail and take the relics for themselves, of course.

Red Notice is billed as a mash-up tribute to capers and beloved spy moviesNational treasure and the James Bond and Indiana Jones films. Of course, much of what is so special about the aforementioned films is the sheer strength of their collective star power. The iconic James Bond, who speaks softly and wears a tuxedo, for example, demands an almost aggressive charisma (try to take your eyes off Sean Connery for more than two seconds, I challenge you) as do his so-called Bond girls ( Eva Green, I’m looking at you). The same goes for the rough and adventurous Indiana Jones and even National treasures Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) holding up the Declaration of Independence. That new blockbusters have to include star power that will do enough work to compensate for cliched dialogue and derivative storylines is a fairly well known fact. Unfortunately, Red Notice Writer / director Rawson Marshall Thurber did not receive the memo.

When the three sons are together, one can’t help but wonder if they have already been in the same room. In fact, their intense lack of chemistry makes me suspect that their scenes are actually a composite of three people acting in different studios. Gadots, a blatant lack of comedic timing, clashes with Reynolds’ expertise in this area, and Johnson and Reynolds seem little invested in each other, making near-buddy-cop movies difficult. for sale. All three of them act like they’re in their own movie, either dead Pool Where Wonder woman Where furious 7and none seem to have gotten the memo that no one else is in that movie with them.

But this lack of magnetism doesn’t just make the audience bored. No, the biggest problem here is that the characters seem to be bored with the movie. Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot aren’t generally without charisma, in some of their other films it’s impossible to look away. Perhaps the most impressive Red Notice, then, is the fact that Thurber somehow manages to turn those beloved stars into voids of charisma by turning them into shallow sets, much like the implausible Nazi bunker movies or, God forbid, his CGI bull.

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds’ character is a quick-talking, pleasant, and obnoxious con artist. He’s often about to break through the fourth wall, making clever comments about existence in a pastiche (at one point he suggests they keep an eye out for a box titled MacGuffin) and is about halfway through. ‘a facial expression to recoil while doing so. Johnson also seems exhausted that he’s playing the same character he’s been for decades, and Gadots’ performance is awkward and stilted, as if she’s hyper-aware that her character is nothing more than a played and vaguely sexist trope. To his credit, it seems that Thurber is at least half-interested in fleshing out his characters by giving them an emotional edge. John and Nolan both end up having daddy issues, but this scenario is about as touching as an insurance commercial.

But if we gave those actors the benefit of the doubt and said, for the sake of argument, that they found their characters to be well balanced, or at least they had fun playing them, then maybe their boredom perceived rather comes from the lifeless plot films. Yes, the protagonists absolutely have escape from prison and steal those eggs. It’s clear. But why? Bond races against the clock to stop various terrorist attacks. Indiana Jones is trying to stop literal Nazis from becoming superhumans. And even in National treasure, the treasure our crew is looking for is the most precious treasure in the history of the treasure. But in Red Notice, no one else really seems to be particularly interested in the eggs, and if the trio ends up getting the eggs, the world won’t be a better or worse place for it; the action sequences are reminiscent of video games where the player is essentially indestructible, so there’s never a moment when the trio is even close to being injured; and there is no clear villain other than the vague idea of ​​the FBI perhaps? Hinting at these other antics through the heavy structure of the location and the globetrotter, the unexpected Nazi subplot, and the search for priceless jewels, the film only draws attention to just how c ‘is worse than them. What wants to be a James-Bond-derived blockbuster ends up looking more like The bodyguard of the Hitmans, an involuntary pastiche with even lower stakes. Yes it’s possible.

All that aside, Red Notice doesn’t even bother to look good. Computer-generated images are plentiful and appear utterly fake, which not only makes for flat and outdated images, but also makes you wonder what the studio spent that $ 200 million budget on. The film goes from one beautiful location to another, a masked ball in Valencia, a jungle in Argentina, a wedding in Cairo, a cruise off the Cayman Islands and yet it all looks incredibly sterile and uninspiring, donning a palette of colors. uniform and distinct that looks like someone who threw up baked beans all over the most beautiful cities in the world.

Additionally, Thurber makes the effort to shoot the film on the big screen, which implies that the action will stretch from corner to corner, and the sets will be big and beautiful. This is not the case. They are not. Instead, everything stays in the lines, movements are slow, and no gender expectations are subverted. What is more disturbing than all of this, however, is that the powers that be at Netflix concerted themselves using their advanced algorithms and personal data and came to the conclusion that this This is what will attract the masses: A lifeless and impersonal film with three big stars at their most lifeless and impersonal level, is ultimately what will resonate the most in society. Yes, this worth the biggest budget of streamers to date. And that’s a scary, scary thought.

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Writer: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos

Release date: November 5, 2021 (cinemas); November 12, 2021 (Netflix)

Aurora Amidon is a film journalist and passionate advocate for Hostel: Part II. Follow her on Twitter for his last questionable culture takes.