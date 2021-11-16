Another disappointing live-action anime adaptation.

Cowboy Bebop, directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, remains one of the most iconic anime of all time. Praised by mainstream critics and anime fans for its visual style, Yoko Kannos’ soundtrack and his explorations of mortality, nihilism and identity, Cowboy Bebop has enjoyed an excellent reputation since its inception in 1998. And in the United States, it is particularly renowned for being the first experience of many Americans with the anime, which first aired in English on Cartoon Network in 2001 as part of of the nascent Adult Swim programming block. All in all, it remains one of the most beloved anime for new and old fans alike, who still praise it as a must-have watch and modern classic.

That legacy, however, is sort of an albatross around the neck of Netflix’s 2021 live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Netflixs takes the show to have a love-hate relationship with its source material, keeping the premise and almost every character from the original and recreating and referencing memorable shots and scenes, but adding original elements like mundane comedic dialogue, embarrassing dramatic twists and turns, and a quirky, uninviting plot that just focuses on the main story it tries to fit. The result only creates unfavorable comparisons to the original and is likely to put off fans of the original and newcomers alike. If this Cowboy Bebop does anything, it is to emphasize the quality of the original series, justifying belief of many anime fans what to try to translate animated series from one support to another never works.

Set in 2071, the original series tells the story of former crime syndicate member Spike Spiegel and former Inter Solar System police officer Jet Black, both of whom make their living as war hunters. bonuses while traveling through the galaxy on their ship, the Bebop. The couple are joined by Faye Valentine (an aspiring femme fatale drowning in mountains of debt), Radical Edward (an eccentric 13-year-old hacker) and a genius corgi, Ein. While Spike, Jet, and Faye remain at the heart of Netflix, and the story is mostly similar, showrunner Andre Nemec is looking for ways to do this as well. Bebop his to his detriment and to our disappointment.

Most Netflix episodes take Cowboy Bebop follow the same formula: take the plot of an episode of the anime in its entirety, add original scenes or a subplot to fill the runtime, and incorporate the new storyline for the now-expanded characters Vicious (Alex Hassell ), a member of the criminal Red Dragon Syndicate, from which Spike defected, and Julia (Elena Satine), Spikes’ mysterious former lover. The premiere, for example, follows most of the rhythms of the anime’s first episode, establishes the plot of Vicious, and, for good measure, touches on a reworking of the film’s well-received (but hard to find) opening from 2002 Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. It’s a mess of fan service and attempted reinvention that only adds to an overloaded end product; each hour-long episode is filled with so many things because the runtime allows itrelentless jokes, endless exposure without ever giving the viewer a moment to breathe.

Red Dragon Syndicate’s very serious new plot is largely responsible for the suffocating pace of the shows, taking up much of the length of the season. In the anime, we rarely see Vicious, who has become menacing in large part because his motives are unclear, his often senseless cruelty as he plots to overtake the Red Dragon Syndicate, an organization whose activities are also ambiguous. but involve drug trafficking and murder. Julia, likewise, appears almost entirely in Spikes’ dreams as a ghost from his old life that he refuses to let go. Now Vicious and Juliaand their volatile relationshipare a driving force behind the overall plot, appearing in every episode and leaving nothing to the imagination. Vicious takes on the role of a big bad guy in numbers, who explains his evil plans out loud during regular meetings with Syndicate members. . Julia goes through the same repetitive character rhythms, while dressed like someone from a soap opera, and at the end of the season she takes a sharp turn that seems both obvious and ineffective. Vicious never left long enough for us to fear what he was planning, and Julia never left long enough to miss her like Spike does, lessening the impact of the two characters that Spike is meant to be with. have their most strained and complex relationships. . This storyline builds on an explosive and unimaginative final confrontation, the motivations for which are comically unimaginative, and which needlessly recreates an iconic scene from the original series in a whole new context.









Of all that Netflixs Cowboy Bebop tries to do, what works best are the times when Jet, Faye, and Spike spend time together, talking about everything from jazz to bathing habits to sexual preferences. These are the kind of relaxed character moments that connect us to our heroes while avoiding the constant and obvious exposure that haunts the rest of the series. These are characters that anime fans continue to name as their all-time favorites, and when the Netflix show allows itself to slow down and play more with the cast, you can almost see a version of this adaptation that seems acceptable, otherwise additive. Yet even as it attempts to delve into the inner lives of its characters, the show does so with weak writing that is neither subtle nor inspiring. Mundane dialogue, like Mercy is for Weak Corporations and Shitbag, they control everything now, flows endlessly throughout a show where the characters never stop talking, and it quickly becomes squeaky. And in an apparent attempt to emphasize that this is an adults-only show, there are more swear words and a drastic increase in sexual references compared to the anime. While these sexual references are often part of an easy joke, at times they allow for a more interesting exploration of the character and, in one case, lead to a very touching and intimate moment for Faye. It’s just a shame that shows attempts to mimic maturity can’t manifest itself in some more subtle conversations.

At the center of it all is John Cho as Spike, who does his best to put the material together but never quite succeeds. He’s decades older than the original 27-year-old hero, and perhaps to accommodate the change in age and keep up with the tone of the live-action, Cho has toned down the characters’ immaturity. In the anime, Spike tries to mask his despair with charm and nonchalance, two traits that have been massively downplayed, making Spike a much more serious man. Another consequence of his age change is that when we see what exactly Spike was doing during his time at the Syndicate in a grueling flashback episode, we didn’t see a teenage boy unknowingly exploited by a dark crime syndicate, but a middle aged man. man who probably should know better.

The original Cowboy Bebop is undeniably costsa wonderful mix of unique and elegant characters, a jazzy score and spatial decor. But it’s also contemplative, illustrating a grim vision of the future in which people struggle against social atomization, economic inequality and ecological devastation, while finding beauty and hope in the power of human connection. and the ephemeral nature of life. The anime takes its time to build its world and its characters, devoting a lot of time to moments of quiet contemplation. Netflix Cowboy Bebop, although it borrows so liberally from the anime, feels like a largely shallow adaptation.

The finale sets viewers up for another season, which promises to move away from anime history even further, but ends with a moment so despicable that it may discourage viewers from continuing to watch the show at all. With the original series also streaming on Netflix, there’s no reason fans deeply dissatisfied with the anime not to abandon ship and see it again instead, but newcomers could very well be left out of the franchise altogether. This disappointing iteration of the Cowboy Bebop the universe has a positive, albeit unintended, effect that reinforces the cementation BebopS reputation as one of the greatest anime of all time, a work of art that defies imitation.