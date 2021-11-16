The Sea The Sea and Joel Brown win Best Eddies Awards – The Daily Gazette





Local artists The Sea The Sea and Joel Brown were the big winners of the 2021 Thomas Edison Music Awards in the Capital Region on Sunday. Announced at Universal Preservation Hall in front of a live audience, the awards recognized the work of musicians, producers, presenters, journalists and others involved in the local music community in 2020. The Sea The Sea took home album of the year and Joel Brown is tied with the group for record of the year. Nippertown received the Artistic Publication of the Year award and Jim Gilbert of Nippertown received the Artistic Journalist of the Year award. WEXT also received two awards: Radio Station of the Year and Radio DJ of the Year (Chris Wienk). The Eddies Special Merit Awards, a new addition meant to honor those who have contributed to the music community but did not necessarily meet the criteria for other award categories, were also announced. Among the recipients was Eddies co-founder Sal Prizio, who is leaving the region for an out-of-state employment opportunity. The awards are organized by Proctors Collaborative. For more information, visit theeddiesawards.com. Here is the full list of recipients: Artistic Publication of the Year: Nippertown Art Journalist of the Year: Jim Gilbert (Nippertown) Radio Station of the Year: WEXT Radio DJ of the Year: Chris Wienk (WEXT) Recording Studio of the Year: Blue Sky Music Studios Record Label of the Year (tie): Cacophone Records; Northern State Records Best Live Virtual Music Presenter: Caffe Lena — Home Sessions Best Live Virtual Performance (s) of an Exhibition or Artist Series – Covers: Moriah Formica Best Live Virtual Performance (s) of a Program or Artist Series – Original Music: Sean Rowe, Quarantine Best Socially Distant In-Person Live Music Series: Jericho Drive-In Series The Eddies Special Merit Award: Erin Harkes, “The Reluctant Retailer” The Eddies Special Merit Award: Roger & Christine Sharp (High Peaks Event Production), Red Light Project The Eddies Special Merit Award: First Reformed Church of Schenectady, Jazz Vespers The Eddies Special Merit Award: Sal Prizio, co-founder, the Eddies Music Awards Songwriter of the Year: Girl Blue Music Video of the Year: Buggy Jive, Aint Going Anywhere Record of the Year (tied): Joel Brown, Everyones Gone Home; The sea The sea, “A thousand years” Album of the Year: The Sea The Sea, Stumbling Home More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

