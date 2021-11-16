IATSE members ratify contract and resolve labor dispute

Suggest a correction
Film industry crew members narrowly voted to approve a pair of contracts with Hollywood producers after a deadlock came days after a strike that reportedly halted productions in the United States, union leaders said on Monday.
The agreements rose from 56% to 44% among delegates from the 36 local unions of the International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees in the voting system that resembles the American Electoral College.
But in the popular vote, 50.3% said yes and 49.7% no to the two combined contracts of the 45,000 members who voted in a poll held from Friday to Sunday. And the larger of the two contracts, which primarily covers film and television production on the West Coast, actually lost the popular vote by a narrow margin.
The very slim totals contrasted with the last vote of union members, in which 98% approved giving union leaders the power to call a strike.
We were very excited, it really pumped up the membership, we were ready to go on strike, said Brandy Tannahill, who works as an assistant to install lighting equipment on sets.
A non-victorious would have restarted negotiations and brought back the possibility of a work stoppage.
There was relief among many members when the three-year agreement has been concluded with the producers on October 16, two days before the strike deadline.
But many others were disappointed with the details, say that the contracts did not go far enough to solve problems like long working days that can miss breaks or lunch, and the debilitating fatigue it causes.
Veteran machinist Jason Fitzgerald said in an email after the results were announced that he was disappointed. Disgusted. Sold by management. Not surprised.
Tannahill said membership was left in the dark immediately after the deal was struck.
It was very frustrating to see the strike being called off without seeing any of the tentative agreements in the contract, ”she said.
A late series of town halls and other methods of communicating about the content of contracts and how a strike and other negotiations would work changed the momentum, but not in time to change the outcome.
I think if we were to do this election again it would be an overwhelming no, Tannahill said.
The vote also took place in the shadow of the shootout that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust in New Mexico.
Alec Baldwin, the star film producer who fired the shot, called it a billion-dollar event, but many felt the incident was emblematic of the industry’s critical and critical loopholes.
According to the union, major safety and economic issues are addressed in proposed agreements covering workers in film and television productions.
Our aim was to make fair contracts that work for IATSE members in TV and film and that deal with quality of life issues and working conditions like rest and meal breaks, said the international president. IATSE, Matthew Loeb, in a statement. We have met our objectives for this round of negotiations and established a solid foundation for future agreements.
The deals include general pay increases and increased pay from streaming services, which have long been allowed at lower pay rates, union leaders said.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios and other production entities, said in a statement that “Throughout the negotiations, IATSE leadership has advocated for changes to improve quality of life ”and“ agreements significantly reflect industry endorsement of these priorities. and that everyone works.
IATSE represents around 150,000 behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, filmmakers, costume designers and other employees in all forms of entertainment, from film and television to theater, concerts, trade shows and broadcasting.
Sources
2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/hollywood-crew-members-vote-to-ratify-new-contract-with-studios/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]