IATSE members ratify contract and resolve labor dispute

Film industry crew members narrowly voted to approve a pair of contracts with Hollywood producers after a deadlock came days after a strike that reportedly halted productions in the United States, union leaders said on Monday.

The agreements rose from 56% to 44% among delegates from the 36 local unions of the International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees in the voting system that resembles the American Electoral College.

But in the popular vote, 50.3% said yes and 49.7% no to the two combined contracts of the 45,000 members who voted in a poll held from Friday to Sunday. And the larger of the two contracts, which primarily covers film and television production on the West Coast, actually lost the popular vote by a narrow margin.

The very slim totals contrasted with the last vote of union members, in which 98% approved giving union leaders the power to call a strike.

We were very excited, it really pumped up the membership, we were ready to go on strike, said Brandy Tannahill, who works as an assistant to install lighting equipment on sets.

A non-victorious would have restarted negotiations and brought back the possibility of a work stoppage.

There was relief among many members when the three-year agreement has been concluded with the producers on October 16, two days before the strike deadline.

But many others were disappointed with the details, say that the contracts did not go far enough to solve problems like long working days that can miss breaks or lunch, and the debilitating fatigue it causes.

Veteran machinist Jason Fitzgerald said in an email after the results were announced that he was disappointed. Disgusted. Sold by management. Not surprised.

Tannahill said membership was left in the dark immediately after the deal was struck.

It was very frustrating to see the strike being called off without seeing any of the tentative agreements in the contract, ”she said.

A late series of town halls and other methods of communicating about the content of contracts and how a strike and other negotiations would work changed the momentum, but not in time to change the outcome.

I think if we were to do this election again it would be an overwhelming no, Tannahill said.

The vote also took place in the shadow of the shootout that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust in New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin, the star film producer who fired the shot, called it a billion-dollar event, but many felt the incident was emblematic of the industry’s critical and critical loopholes.

According to the union, major safety and economic issues are addressed in proposed agreements covering workers in film and television productions.

Our aim was to make fair contracts that work for IATSE members in TV and film and that deal with quality of life issues and working conditions like rest and meal breaks, said the international president. IATSE, Matthew Loeb, in a statement. We have met our objectives for this round of negotiations and established a solid foundation for future agreements.

The deals include general pay increases and increased pay from streaming services, which have long been allowed at lower pay rates, union leaders said.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios and other production entities, said in a statement that “Throughout the negotiations, IATSE leadership has advocated for changes to improve quality of life ”and“ agreements significantly reflect industry endorsement of these priorities. and that everyone works.

IATSE represents around 150,000 behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, filmmakers, costume designers and other employees in all forms of entertainment, from film and television to theater, concerts, trade shows and broadcasting.