Lea Michele and Spring Awakening Cast Reunite for Special HBO Documentary | Entertainment

The star-studded cast of the critically acclaimed musical Spring awakeningreunited for a one-night 15th anniversary concert to benefit The Actors Fund on November 15th. And HBOhas confirmed that the sold-out music event will be the subject of an upcoming reunion documentary, produced by RadicalMedia.
Stars Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, John Gallagher, Jr., Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright and Remy Zaken performed at the Broadways Imperial Theater as original director Michael Mayer once again helmed the musical.
Thanks to HBO and RadicalMedia for all you have done to make our Spring awakening reunion is happening and for bringing the magic and vitality of this story to the world, while continuing to raise awareness of the crucial work The Actors Fund is providing to our community through this documentary, said original cast and producer Groff and Pritchard in a press release.
The documentary is directed by Michael John Warren and produced by Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia, alongside Tom Hulce, Ira Pittleman and Groff with Pritchard as co-producer.
RadicalMedia Chief Executive Officer Kamen said: RadicalMedia is proud to partner with HBO to support this project and raise awareness of The Actors Fund and its critical role in supporting performing arts professionals, including those from the Broadway community. We hope everyone will join us in supporting these incredible programs and services vital to our industry.
Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund, added: The Actors Fund is honored to be part of this epic Spring awakening15e Anniversary reunion and thanks HBO and RadicalMedia for their support to the Broadway community, as well as the entire entertainment industry we serve.
The documentary, also directed by Mayer, is set for 2022, 15 capturing moments behind the scenes with the original cast of the Grammy-winning, eight-time Tony Award-winning musical. The film will also include archival footage featuring the original performance from the 2006 rock musical debut at the Atlantic Theater Company.
Spring awakening later opened on Broadway on December 10, 2006 at the Eugene ONeill Theater. Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce produced the original production in association with The Atlantic and were joined by Jeffrey Richards and Jerry Frankel, for the Broadway tour. Duncan Sheik marked the musical, with the book and lyrics by Steven Sater.
HBO Spring awakening meeting documentary, Premiere, 2022.
