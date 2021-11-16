Actor Danny Glover Joins Community Advocacy with Fate of San Francisco’s Fillmore Heritage Center in Limbo





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Civil rights leaders and actor Danny Glover want San Francisco to donate the historic Fillmore Heritage Center to the African American community. The group says the center should be part of the redress process for slavery and discrimination against blacks in the city. RELATED: Bay Area activist reflects on decades-long fight as CA and SF explore reparations for slavery “I was born here. I used to come here with my dad and see the magic happening in the streets here. Magic when I go up there. I saw people who looked like me. People who were like me. had businesses and were working, ”actor Danny Glover said. The Hollywood actor has partnered with activists and politicians demanding that the building be turned over to the African American community as part of the repair process. “This is the location of the San Francisco Black Panther headquarters,” said New Community Leadership Foundation executive director Majeid Crawford. In 2007, the Fillmore Heritage Center became a musical venue for jazz and blues, but decades before, activists claimed it was a key venue for civil rights. WATCH: The Importance of Building Black Wealth for Future Generations “Delivering justice, equity and inclusion for culture. The history and common sense of the African American community,” said the president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP, Reverend Amos Brown. The center is located in the Fillmore district, once known as the “Harlem of the West” decades ago. “This building is a right for us to come back and have the culture. There is no place in San Francisco where we can have fun. Not one place,” said Gloria Barrett, of the Repair Advisory Board. of San Francisco. “The repair committee is calling for this building to be a priority as it is an urgent matter.” RELATED: Congress Approves Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday; Biden should sign The San Francisco Repairs Committee is asking city officials to prioritize this building as rumors circulate about its potential sale. “There are rumors that this building is going to be sold to the highest bidder,” said Matt Haney, San Francisco supervisor. ABC7 News met Mayor of London Breed at another press conference where we interviewed her on the site. She said it was complicated and added, “There are things that we are forced to do as a city under redevelopment laws that will require money. Until we have a clear understanding of what that would entail and what it would mean, we don’t know if it will be possible. “ When we asked Mayor Breed what she would like to see, she replied, “I would like the site to become a huge success. I don’t want to continue to see the site becoming a financial burden on the city. “

