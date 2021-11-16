Manushi Chhillar opens up on Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in ‘Prithviraj’





Yash Raj Films makes his historical debut with “Prithviraj,” which is based on the life and bravery of the fearless and powerful Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar tries out the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay unveiled the film’s teaser via social media on November 15 to a thunderous response from audiences. The teaser also featured former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita and the gorgeous actress are overwhelmed by the reaction to the teaser for her first film. Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra, said in a statement: “I am eternally grateful to YRF and my director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, not just for believing in me, but also for making me believe that I could play the role of the legendary princess Sanyogita. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger debut and I am deeply honored to be able to play her on screen. She added: “Her life, her values, her resilience, her courage, her honor are what legends are made of and I am so lucky to have learned so much about her while preparing and portraying Princess Sanyogita at the ‘screen. I hope I did her justice and what she stood for. I’m delighted everyone is seeing her story. “ Manushi has been paired with superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj and she is grateful for his constant support and belief in his abilities. She said: “I gave my heart, soul and tears to this film and I hope people will love my efforts to play such an iconic real-life legend on the big screen. having had Akshay sir as a pillar of support for me throughout the shoot, his work ethic, his dedication to the craft is an inspiration to me. “I am extremely positive about Prithviraj and know he will entertain audiences around the world with an iconic love story, legendary bravery and unwavering courage. I hope I can make my family proud of my work and I look forward to their reaction when they see my film, ”added Manushi. Manushi’s Bollywood launch is certainly one of the most anticipated debuts of 2022. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest TV epic ‘Chanakya’ – based on life and the era of the most influential politicians. strategist from India and the multiple award-winning “Pinjar”. Prithviraj will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022.

