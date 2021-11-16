Judge won’t rule in time to stop Tiger King 2 premiere

TAMPA The show will continue as planned for Netflixs The Tiger King 2.

Married King tiger Stars Carole and Howard Baskin appeared in federal court on Monday as their attorney claimed the sequel would cause irreparable harm to the Baskins if she was released as scheduled on November 17.

The hearing in the Tampa-based Central District of Florida considered Baskins’ motion for an injunction to stay the documentary’s release as their lawsuit against Netflix and King tigers producers are moving forward.

You can’t put the genie back in the bottle if it comes out, said Baskins attorney Frank R. Jakes.

This lawsuit accuses the producers of Tiger King 2 to use unauthorized images of the Baskins. Jakes argued on Monday that releases the signed Baskins for the original King tiger the documentary neither mentioned nor applied to the sequels. The Baskins run the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

Related: Carole Baskin of Tampa sues Netflix for “Tiger King 2”

Trial judge Thomas Wilson did not render a decision on Monday, appearing exasperated as he explained that even if he chose to issue an injunction, he did not have time to do so before the premiere, less than 48 time.

It just won’t happen that something is done by the 17th, Wilson said.

Baskins’ attorney said his clients had no issues with Tiger King 2 be released if the show first deleted footage of the couple that was covered in the releases.

Defense lawyers have argued that delaying the release would harm Tiger King 2s marketing momentum, and that republishing the documentary at this point would be a huge undertaking. The process would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, they said, and would be months behind schedule.

Lawyers for Netflix argued that the biggest problem was that it would undermine Netflix’s First Amendment rights if a judge exerted pre-restraint by preventing the documentaries from being released.

Related: One year after “Tiger King”, what is Carole Basking doing? Q&A with the founder of Big Cat Rescue

Jakes later told Tampa Bay Times that even if he expected Tiger King 2 on the first Wednesday, let’s not give up our efforts to stop it. He added that even though some people see it, every day it remains available for streaming still hurts.

You have to watch it to be able to answer it, said Howard Baskin outside the American courthouse of Sam Gibbons. Well, probably have some substantial wine ahead of time.

Over 64 million households viewed the original King tiger in its first month of release in March 2020, Netflix said.