Schenectady Civic Players’ production explores our random but parallel paths – The Daily Gazette





SCHENECTADY – Steven Dietz’s 2016 play This Random World, currently in a stunning production at the Schenectady Civic Playhouse, is captioned The Myth of Serendipity, suggesting that there can be more than just chance in life; that is, is there a guiding principle or a hand in the universe at work, one that we are too oblivious to see? Maybe the mystics know that, don’t they? Or those who have what we call a sixth sense? Alternately humorous, surprising, sweet and sad, this series of scenes without intermission follows the lives of siblings Tim and Beth Ward (Jason Biszick and Sara Paupini); their mother, Scottie (Joanne Westervelt); Claire (Laura Graver); Gary (Gabriel Hage); and caregivers Scotties, sisters Bernadette and Rhonda (Karen Kolterman and Jennifer Van Iderstyne, respectively). At one point or another they meet, but never know they are related less than six degrees of separation, in fact. But the audience knows it, so a little dramatic irony is involved, which leads us to think If they only knew. But the beauty of Dietz’s sweet script is that this situation probably happens to us all the time in real life. Ah, those manipulative Greek gods! Each of the few dozen scenes, always a meeting between two characters, revolves only around familiar subjects: parents and children, love, adventure, the meaning of work and, of course, death that hangs over everything. Director Cristine Loffredo, who has been involved in numerous SCP productions over the years, appears here as SCP director for the first time, aided by assistant director Mark Stephens and producer Kathy Friscic. Loffredo knows Schenectady’s talent so well that she has of course surrounded herself with a technical team and leading artists. And she paced each episode very well and connected the changes of scenery in a fluid and meaningful way. Glory. Sound designer Van Iderstyne created a subtle and effective underscore, including music, rain and wind. Likewise, veteran Don Mealy enhances each scene with appropriate lighting gestures. Duncan Morrisons’ abstract scenography allows the creation of empty frames, mirrors and windows. Costumes by Marcia Thomas, props by Elise N. Charleboiss, and stage direction by Marty OConnors (and cameo) maintain the high production standards of SCP. (However, the fake People magazine was a distraction on Sunday morning.) The actors wonderfully create this panoply of characters in search of meaning. Karen Koltermans Bernadette was the adored child, first by her mother and now by Scottie, whom she cares for. But Kolterman allows us to see a quiet woman living, perhaps, in the shadow of a busy life. Hage and Paupini create a funny and tender moment in a scene in Nepal; Graver delivers a few tour de force monologues, in which she laments, with humor and pathos, I suck life; Biszicks Tim is more played than an actor, and a clumsy attempt to find himself in his mid-thirties backfires: Biszick captures the emotion; Van Iderstyne and Paupini share a moving scene in Tokyo, with Van Iderstyne offering the audience cathartic tears; and Westervelt, with shining eyes and hands seeking the air, is captivating as the matriarch of the family who has seen it all and gets up each morning to appreciate more. I’ll be going over parts of the script and details of the performances in my head for a while, the experience of This Random World is so rich. This random world OR: Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 12 S. Church St. WHEN:November 17-21 HOW MANY: $ 20 MORE INFORMATION: 518.382.2081; playerscivic.org More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/11/15/theater-review-schenectady-civic-players-production-explores-our-random-yet-parallel-paths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos