Apopka artist honored at Hollywood awards ceremony





Apopka artist Mariah Salinas was honored at the L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards event in Hollywood as the winner of the Illustrators of the Future contest, and her art ispublished in the bestselling international anthology,The writers of the future Volume 37. Salinas, a graduate of Wekiva High School, is currently graduating in Illustration from Ringling College of Art and Design and lives in Sarasota. The awards ceremony at the Taglyan Complex on October 22 was a black tie gala honoring all the winners of volumes 36 and 37 and announcing the great writer and illustrator of each volume. Salinas draws as far back as she can remember, maybe even longer. Either scribbling on the wall with pencils or scribbling in her notebook in the middle of algebra class, Mariah was still creating. She has tried many different creative mediums and methods: sewing, marker, watercolor, acrylic, clay, 3D animation and her favorite – digital art. Salinas has won numerous accolades, including the title of Principal Representative of 2-D Art at her 2020 Final Year Awards Night, her High School’s Senior Art Legacy Prize, the Presidential Pre-Program Scholarship Ringling College of Art and Designs (which happens to be the college she attends now), and now the Illustrators of the Future contest! She is working on a degree in illustration and hopes to create her own comics with her best friend, who joins her on her journey to Ringling. She can’t wait to see where this road takes her! The Competition, one of the most prestigious writing competitions in the world, is currently in its 38eyear and is judged by some of the biggest names in speculative fiction. Judges for the Writers of the Future competition include Tim Powers (author ofOn foreign tides), Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert (Duneprequel series), Robert J. Sawyer (Quantum night), Brandon Sanderson (Born of the Mistsseries,Storm Archives), Larry Niven (Annular world), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s match), Nnedi Okorafor (Who is afraid of death), David Farland (Lords of the runes) and Katherine Kurtz (Déryniseries) to name a few. Judges for the Illustrators of the Future competition include Bob Eggleton (11 Chesley Awards and 7 Hugo Awards), Larry Elmore (Dungeons & Dragons book covers), Echo Chernik (graphic designs for large companies, includingHeavenly seasonstea wrapping), Rob Prior (art forSpawn,Heavy metalcomics andBuffy the vampire slayer), Ciruelo (Eragon coloring book) After the release in 1982 of his internationally acclaimed science fiction novel,Battlefield land, written to celebrate 50 years as a professional writer, Hubbard created the writers of the future (writersdufutur.com) in 1983 to provide aspiring writers of speculative fiction a way to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writers of the Future contest, the Illustrators of the Future companion contest was launched five years later. The intensive mentoring process has proven to be successful. The 440 former winners of the Writing Competition have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 60 million copies. The 370 past winners of the illustration competition have produced more than 6,000 illustrations, 360 comics, adorned 624 books and albums with their artwork, and contributed visually to 68 television shows and 40 major films. The Writers of the Future Award is the most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the most important, successful and clearly most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction. Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future competitions have produced 36 anthology volumes and awarded more than $ 1,000,000 in total prizes and royalties. Hundreds of award winners have had successful writing careers following their victory and publication in the anthology, and to date have launched the careers of 12 New York Times bestselling authors, including Jo Beverley, Tobias S. Buckell , Nancy Farmer, Eric Flint, Karen Joy Fowler, Tim Myers, Patrick Rothfuss, Lisa Smedman, Dean Wesley Smith, Elizabeth Wein, Sean Williams and Dave Wolverton aka David Farland. For more information on the competitions, visitwww.WritersoftheFuture.com.

