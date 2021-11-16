Bones and NCIS actor Heath Freeman dies at 41





Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series BONE and CBS NCIS, died suddenly at the age of 41. The cause of death has not been announced, but the former Miss USA and Pacific Blue Star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in her sleep. The news was then confirmed by Freeman’s manager at THAT ONE. Moakler shared a photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she said how “heartbroken” she was after learning how her friend passed away. “Heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, exceptional conductor and strong friend. We will miss you very much and I will cherish every incredible memory we have all had … and we will j ‘got a lot of good ones !! Godspeed, “she wrote on Instagram. Other celebrities who knew Freeman also shared their condolences, including director Ariel Vromen and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars). “So sad,” Vromen replied to Moakler’s Instagram post. “I will love you forever @heathmonster RIP,” Benson shared in an Instagram story. Freeman played the role of serial killer Howard Epps in the first two seasons of BONE. In addition to making his acting debut on IS, some of his other credits include NCIS, The closest, Without leaving a trace, and Raise the bar. He was also a co-star and co-writer of the 2011 independent film Ice skating rink. The late actor spoke to DailyActor.com in 2011 about his involvement in Ice skating rink, and what it’s like to be replaced on a hit show. “I got the lead role, I was the frontman of a TV series, and then… and I got replaced,” Freeman said. “A new network manager came in two weeks before I was supposed to go shoot and replaced me for no reason. And so I was pretty upset about that. I called my brother, my brother Brandon, we still have wanted to make films together and write together and we had a few ideas floating around. He was like, “Well, let’s make a film. I mean, what are you doing in LA? Why do you want to do other people’s stuff, people stuff? Let’s start a project. ‘I was like,’ Ah, okay, is it that easy? ‘” Freeman added, “I’ve always wanted to write about this rink, center something around this rink that we all grew up with in Longview, Texas, which is kind of that, I mean it’s a lot nicer in that movie, but in Actually, it was a pretty run down, pretty bad, pretty mean place. And so, that’s kind of how it started. “ Cover photo by Chelsea Lauren / WireImage via Getty

