Bollywood Night: Review





Trying to find the connection between Bollywood and St Andrews has proven to be an interesting task. To me, Bollywood conjures up a rich cinematic history and vibrant imagery of intricate dance sequences. While St Andrews showcases macabre medieval history and beautiful, picturesque streets that are nonetheless tinged with an eternal gray. On the surface, the two do not go hand in hand, that is, until the Sanskrit Society hosts the Bollywood party at Union to mark Diwali. Diwali is primarily associated with Hinduism, but is also of particular significance within the Jain, Newwar Buddhist, and Sikh religions. There are different accounts and historical meanings according to each religion and region of India. The goddess Lakshmi, of wealth and prosperity, is traditionally associated with Hinduism. While followers of Jainism may similarly offer prayers for Lakshmi, it is Mahavira, the twenty-fourth spiritual successor, who is primarily associated with Diwali, and within Sikhism, the festival celebrates the liberation of Guru Hargobind, the sixth of tenth gurus. However, the main commonalities among all religions include the triumph of good over evil, the victory of light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. Stage 601 has been transformed into a fitting tribute to the Festival of Lights. Tealight candles were arranged on circular tables, with colorful rangolis adorning the floor. Participants ranged from Bollywood enthusiasts to those with ties to Indian heritage. They appropriately arrived in a plethora of vibrant shades, with clothing ranging from traditional lehengas and kurtas to Indo-Western clothing. The music inevitably played several iconic songs with Sheila ki jawani and Suraj duba hai blowing up the speakers. Yet during the event, a professional dhol player also provided rousing rhythms for the revelers. The dhol is a traditional double-sided drum that is a common feature of Southeast Asian celebrations. The inclusion of a dholi was a nice surprise. The night was a lot of fun and a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to join us and enjoy Diwali. However, the importance of such an event in encouraging all parts of the student experience cannot be understated. St Andrews is a wonderful place to study, and the university’s international aspect is often emphasized through open houses and glossy brochures. But for many students in the first few months of joining the St Andrews student body, the culture shock is real, and although barely in the sticks, Bubbles’ relatively rural nature naturally calls out to those who are used to it. to jump on the subway to get used to it. There is a real feeling that such events go a long way in recognizing and appreciating different cultures. A friend of mine, who is of Indian descent, commented on how amazing it was to have the familiarity of beloved Hindi songs played. And in, a perfect tribute to the night, a freshman noted it felt like home away from home. The best hits played: Sheila ki jawani Balam Pickari Laila mein Laila Sau Asmaan Kar Gayi Chul Galla Gudiyan Sooraj duba hai comments comments Continue reading

