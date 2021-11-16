Entertainment
wind concert scheduled for Thursday | Culture & Leisure
The Arkansas State University Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds will continue their 2021-22 concert season on Thursday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Fowler Centers Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
Symphonic Winds is led by Dr. Sarah Labovitz, Deputy Orchestra Director and Music Education Coordinator in the Department of Music.
Their part of the concert will begin with Gustav Holst’s second suite in F for military orchestra and continue with Sado’s letter from Australian composer Jodie Blackshaw.
Graduate conductor Alyssa Perry will lead the ensemble in John Philip Sousa’s The Pride of the Wolverines. The Symphonic Winds will close with Reckoning by Michael Markowski.
The Wind Ensemble is conducted by Dr Timothy Oliver, Director of Harmony and Coordinator of Wind and Percussion Studies in the Department of Music.
The Wind Ensemble will begin with a work by Steven Bryant called Ecstatic Fanfare, followed by And Mountains Rise Nowhere by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Joseph Schwantner. Graduate conductor Tyler Worsham will then conduct Satoshi Yagisawa’s Primavera.
The concert will end with the March by Sergei Prokofiev, op. 99, arranged for wind ensemble by Paul Yoder, edited by William Berz.
Free entry. For more details on this concert or any A-State musical event, you can contact the Department of Music at (870) 972-2094.
Sources
2/ https://www.paragoulddailypress.com/arts_and_entertainment/winds-concert-scheduled-for-thursday/article_b5608072-3742-519b-8dc5-56ed11466010.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]