Entertainment
I am Betty, the ugly: Ral Santa dies, the actor who gave life to the famous Pupuchurro Colombia Celebs nndc | TVMAS
Ral Santa, the famous actor who played Pupuchurro in I am Betty the Ugly. The news was confirmed by Julio Csar Herrera, who played Fredy Contreras in the soap opera RCN Televisin.
Through an Instagram story, Julio Csar Herrera said goodbye to his colleague with a concise message: Thank you, my dear Ral.
Herrera’s post was accompanied by a photograph of the character who is remembered as Ral Santa in Yo soy Betty, the fea.
Ana Mara Orozco, the protagonist of I Am Betty, the Ugly, also used her social media to say goodbye to her colleague with a meaningful message.
I am very sorry for the departure of the dear actor and great companion Ral Santa. TEAR. I kiss you hard my Valeria Santa, wrote the Colombian on her official Twitter.
Martha Isabel Bolaos, who played Pupuchurra, He also mourned the passing of Ral Santa: I have just received the sad news of our partner Ral Santa’s return to the fountain. Our famous Pupuchurro. May your sweet soul rest in peace, expressed in his social network.
Ral Santa in I am Betty, the ugly one
In the soap opera, Pupuchurro He had separated from Sofa, one of the secretaries of EcoModa and member of the Barracks of the Mobsters, to begin a romantic relationship with Jenny, an aspiring model.
In his appearances, he has always been seen fighting with Sophia for not having sent her the money for the maintenance of the two children they had.
RECOMMENDED VIDEO
Death of Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa: what do we know about his mysterious and unexpected death?
Sources
2/ https://elcomercio.pe/tvmas/farandula/yo-soy-betty-la-fea-muere-raul-santa-actor-que-dio-vida-al-recordado-pupuchurro-colombia-celebs-nndc-noticia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]