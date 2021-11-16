I am Betty, the ugly: Ral Santa dies, the actor who gave life to the famous Pupuchurro Colombia Celebs nndc | TVMAS

Ral Santa, the famous actor who played Pupuchurro in I am Betty the Ugly. The news was confirmed by Julio Csar Herrera, who played Fredy Contreras in the soap opera RCN Televisin.

Through an Instagram story, Julio Csar Herrera said goodbye to his colleague with a concise message: Thank you, my dear Ral.

Herrera’s post was accompanied by a photograph of the character who is remembered as Ral Santa in Yo soy Betty, the fea.

Actor Julio Csar Herrera has announced the death of Ral Santa. (Photo: @julioc_herrera_).

Ana Mara Orozco, the protagonist of I Am Betty, the Ugly, also used her social media to say goodbye to her colleague with a meaningful message.

I am very sorry for the departure of the dear actor and great companion Ral Santa. TEAR. I kiss you hard my Valeria Santa, wrote the Colombian on her official Twitter.

I am very sorry for the departure of the dear actor and great companion Ral Santa. TEAR.

I kiss you hard my @valeriasanta – Ana Maria Orozco (@orozcoanaok) November 15, 2021

Martha Isabel Bolaos, who played Pupuchurra, He also mourned the passing of Ral Santa: I have just received the sad news of our partner Ral Santa’s return to the fountain. Our famous Pupuchurro. May your sweet soul rest in peace, expressed in his social network.

I have just received the sad news of our partner Ral Santa’s return to the fountain.

Our famous pupuchurro! . May your sweet soul rest in peace. . And thank you pic.twitter.com/wh2YG8Frgz – Martha Isabel Bolaos (@BolanosMartha) November 15, 2021

Ral Santa in I am Betty, the ugly one

In the soap opera, Pupuchurro He had separated from Sofa, one of the secretaries of EcoModa and member of the Barracks of the Mobsters, to begin a romantic relationship with Jenny, an aspiring model.

In his appearances, he has always been seen fighting with Sophia for not having sent her the money for the maintenance of the two children they had.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Death of Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa: what do we know about his mysterious and unexpected death?

Mexico started this Saturday with bad news. Actor Octavio Ocaa, famous for playing the beloved Benito Rivers for 16 years in the television series Neighbors, died Friday, October 29, 2021 in strange circumstances, in the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli, in the state of Mexico.

