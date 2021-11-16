Ryan Reynolds uploads video after Ohio boy does Halloween good deed





An Ohio trick-or-treater who was taken on video putting your own candy in an empty bowl on Halloween is getting a lot of attention, including from actor Ryan Reynolds. Dylan Suiter was out for Halloween when he stumbled upon a house with an empty candy bowl. That’s when he decided to go through his bag and leave a handful of candy for the other kids. Her mother said they were only 20 minutes into the sleight of hand when it happened. She said she was between the houses with her other children and hadn’t seen his kind gesture, but he told her about it. But when she got home and took to Facebook, she found she had been tagged in a post on her local community page. The post showed video of Dylan’s doorbell camera leaving the candy in the bowl. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Now Dylan is catching Reynolds’ attention for his act. “Dylan, this is Ryan Reynolds. I saw your Halloween video,” Reynolds said in a video message to the 9-year-old. “It was amazing.” Click here to watch the video of Reynolds shared by NBC affiliate WDTN. On Halloween, Dylan dressed up as Reynolds from the movie “Free Guy”. His mother said she was proud that he not only dressed the part, but played it. “I cried a little while watching the movie because he’s about a guy who does the right thing. Dylan did it,” said Sarah Suiter. “I wanted other kids to go get candy without going up and come back with nothing. I just wanted to be nice,” Dylan said. “You got a handle on the little things, kindness matters, that stuff matters,” Reynolds said in her video message to the kid. Dylan not only got the message from Reynolds, but others reached out to show him kindness, including giving him a Ferrari Lego car and a Pokemon toy.

