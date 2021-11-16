Far Cry 3 actor Vaas tries to direct a TV show or movie





The actor behind Far Cry 3’s Vaas Montenegro is pushing for his character to return, this time on the big or small screen. You will have the opportunity to see Vaas again in the Far cry 6 Season Pass DLC, which will allow you players take control of charismatic antagonists of Far Cry 3, 4 and 5 in special dream landscapes. It probably won’t change the fact that Vaas apparently died at the hands of his rival midway through the game, but actor Michael Mando has said Game Bible that he had been thinking of new directions to take his character “for a while”. “I spoke with Ubisoft in Italy a few years ago. We had a coffee and I said [them] some ideas I had for a movie, ”Mando said. “And I have some really good ideas that I talked about with [Mortal Kombat 2021 writer] Greg Russo who is really interested in Vaas as a character and making a movie. I’ve talked to writers at Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul about it, and it’s getting a lot of interest. I’ve also spoken to producers here in Los Angeles who are interested. I think if the fans really asked for it, I think we could give it to them, right? I think we’re very close, we’ll see where it goes. Mando is also known for his role as criminal lieutenant Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul, and he said working in the Breaking Bad legacy was a learning experience he could bring to Vaas as well. He said he would be interested in “stepping back” to potentially see an origin story for the character, although he also has another idea featuring Vaas that “takes place on a very large international scale.” Ubisoft told Gaming Bible that it currently has no plans for a TV show or movie starring Vaas. But with Mando pushing on one side and Far Cry fans on the other, it could still happen. Far Cry 6 tips | Far Cry 6 friends | Far Cry 6 secret ending | Far Cry Map 6 | Far Cry 6 mysterious key and locked chest | Far Cry 6 jumpsuit | Far Cry 6 Best Supremo and Resolver Weapons | How to unlock Far Cry 6 pre-order bonuses and DLCs | Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Relics | Far Cry 6 gunpowder | Far Cry 6 coop | Far Cry 6 length | Far Cry 6 Weapon List | Far Cry 6 third person | Far Cry 6 Chorizo | Far Cry 6 criptogram chests | Far Cry 6 best gear and builds | Far Cry 6 industrial circuits | Far Cry Seeds of Love | Far Cry 6 patch notes | Far Cry 6 McKay kill or alternate choice

