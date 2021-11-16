Editorial: Still Life Nightclub Comes to Chapel Hill

From mom and pop stores and college bars to local restaurants, Chapel Hill and the surrounding area are known for their college aesthetic.

Local places like Hes Not Here and Suttons Drug Store help keep the vibe of the college town of Chapel Hill going. But, this fall, a new club is opening on Franklin Street that could bring a new going out experience to Chapel Hill.

Still Life Chapel Hill, a nightclub and rooftop bar, will be located above Suttons Drug Store on Franklin Street. Its official opening date has not been disclosed.

After losing many businesses on Franklin Street to the pandemic, the addition of a nightclub in the area is a promising sign that life is coming back to Chapel Hill after the pandemic.

As the number of COVID-19 remains relatively low, bars and restaurants in Chapel Hill can operate at full capacity. Unlike this point last year, going out on a weekend night in Chapel Hill is reminiscent of life before the start of the pandemic. This means that students and people in the community are eager to go out and visit the bars, restaurants and clubs. Still Life Chapel Hill opens just at the right time to capture this demand.

The nightclub is intended to serve as a premier entertainment experience in Chapel Hills. This may be what Franklin Street needs. At present, the nightlife in Chapel Hill is relatively limited to college bars.

The library was once a bar with plenty of space to dance, but it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic this summer. Other Chapel Hill nightlife spots that have room for drinks and dancing are often crowded and have long lines. Anyone who has had to wait over an hour to get into Goodfellows knows what we’re talking about.

Although Chapel Hill is definitely a college town, the addition of a large nightclub will provide new and different options for going out on Franklin Street. With bottle service, a sweatshop, and a rooftop bar, Still Life Chapel Hill will be unlike most nightlife spots in the area.

Still Life has owned several nightclubs throughout North Carolina, including in Greenville at East Carolina University. The Still Life at ECU is a popular nightlife space, the Instagram account alone for this location has 20,000 followers. But not all locations in Still Life were successful. Raleigh’s Still Life closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the location has not yet opened, we are already awaiting the opening of Still Life in Chapel Hill. Social media accounts for the venue are popular, and bouncers, bartenders and promoters are already in the process of being recruited.

The opening of Still Life in Chapel Hill is a promising sign that businesses are still drawn to the area, despite the high costs of renting space on Franklin Street. This venue is going to be a different experience than most of the nightlife spaces already in Chapel Hill, which is exciting when you think about what Franklin Street will look like after the pandemic.

With so many businesses closing during the pandemic, it’s exciting to think about what’s new in the region. A nightclub with all its attributes is a welcome addition to Chapel Hill nightlife.

