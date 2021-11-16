Entertainment
Editorial: Still Life Nightclub Comes to Chapel Hill
From mom and pop stores and college bars to local restaurants, Chapel Hill and the surrounding area are known for their college aesthetic.
Local places like Hes Not Here and Suttons Drug Store help keep the vibe of the college town of Chapel Hill going. But, this fall, a new club is opening on Franklin Street that could bring a new going out experience to Chapel Hill.
Still Life Chapel Hill, a nightclub and rooftop bar, will be located above Suttons Drug Store on Franklin Street. Its official opening date has not been disclosed.
After losing many businesses on Franklin Street to the pandemic, the addition of a nightclub in the area is a promising sign that life is coming back to Chapel Hill after the pandemic.
As the number of COVID-19 remains relatively low, bars and restaurants in Chapel Hill can operate at full capacity. Unlike this point last year, going out on a weekend night in Chapel Hill is reminiscent of life before the start of the pandemic. This means that students and people in the community are eager to go out and visit the bars, restaurants and clubs. Still Life Chapel Hill opens just at the right time to capture this demand.
The nightclub is intended to serve as a premier entertainment experience in Chapel Hills. This may be what Franklin Street needs. At present, the nightlife in Chapel Hill is relatively limited to college bars.
The library was once a bar with plenty of space to dance, but it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic this summer. Other Chapel Hill nightlife spots that have room for drinks and dancing are often crowded and have long lines. Anyone who has had to wait over an hour to get into Goodfellows knows what we’re talking about.
Although Chapel Hill is definitely a college town, the addition of a large nightclub will provide new and different options for going out on Franklin Street. With bottle service, a sweatshop, and a rooftop bar, Still Life Chapel Hill will be unlike most nightlife spots in the area.
Still Life has owned several nightclubs throughout North Carolina, including in Greenville at East Carolina University. The Still Life at ECU is a popular nightlife space, the Instagram account alone for this location has 20,000 followers. But not all locations in Still Life were successful. Raleigh’s Still Life closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the location has not yet opened, we are already awaiting the opening of Still Life in Chapel Hill. Social media accounts for the venue are popular, and bouncers, bartenders and promoters are already in the process of being recruited.
The opening of Still Life in Chapel Hill is a promising sign that businesses are still drawn to the area, despite the high costs of renting space on Franklin Street. This venue is going to be a different experience than most of the nightlife spaces already in Chapel Hill, which is exciting when you think about what Franklin Street will look like after the pandemic.
With so many businesses closing during the pandemic, it’s exciting to think about what’s new in the region. A nightclub with all its attributes is a welcome addition to Chapel Hill nightlife.
To receive the news and headlines of the day in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our email newsletters.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2021/11/opinion-chapel-hill-still-life-nightclub
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]