COVID cases plateau, daily report shows decrease in new cases, deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has said new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appear to be plateauing, after declining for seven straight weeks.
The top line here is that it looks like we’ve hit a plateau. That’s no reason to think there is another surge, Governor Beshear said. We seem to have plateaued on the positivity rate at around 5.5%. We are still at a very serious level.
In Kentucky, children make up 25-30% of all new COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe for this age group. During clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine, no serious side effects were observed in study participants. The vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 for this age group.
The following Kentucky organizations have come together to recommend and encourage vaccination against COVID-19 for all children ages 5 and older: Kentucky Department for Public Health, Kentucky Primary Care Association, Kentucky Medical Association, Kentucky Voices for Health, the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Kentucky Hospital Association, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, and the Kentucky Nurses Association.
The governor encouraged parents and caregivers in this age group to speak with their health care provider or pharmacist about planning their child’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
In addition, alleligible adults vaccinated from Kentuckycan now receive one of three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. For more information, consult thefull version (click here).
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccination Update
Number of people who received at least one dose of vaccine in Kentucky: 2,611,059
Number of people who received a booster vaccination in Kentucky: 425,401
November 13, case: 1,561
November 13, death:45
November 14, case: 747
November 14, death: 11
In his daily report Monday (Click here), the state announced a total of 726 new reported cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, 197 involved people 18 and under. The state has now identified 762,940 cases.
The state also reported 10 new deaths in the daily report. The state has now lost 10,280 people to COVID-related causes.
The state’s positivity rate is 5.73%, down from 5.53% on Friday.
A slight increase was seen in a few key indicators of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
According to the daily report, 719 people are hospitalized with COVID-related illness. That’s against 703 people on Friday.
Intensive care admissions edged down to 191 on Monday from 193 on Friday.
The number of people on ventilators rose to 105 on Monday. This is a slight increase from the total of 102 people on a ventilator recorded on Friday.
During the week ending Nov. 14, 9,506 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 5.65%.
The governor said that Europebecomes the epicenter of COVID-19again, accounting for half of the latest infections and deaths, underscoring the need to remain vigilant as the number of cases in Kentucky stabilizes.
Memorial ceremony for more than 10,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19
Yesterday, Governor Beshear held a memorial service for more than 10,200 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, religious leaders, health heroes, singers from Lindsey Wilson College and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard also took part in theservice.
When we look back on our fight against this virus, we were going to look at what we were doing and how badly we were fighting all the time, not just at the beginning, Governor Beshear said. And that’s why we need everyone, collectively as a Commonwealth, to do what we now know that can help us protect ourselves, such as getting vaccinated, getting your booster if you are eligible and getting your children vaccinated. .
During yesterday’s ceremony, the governor announced that Amanda Matthews, a Kentucky native, artist and general manager of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been tasked with creating the Team Kentucky COVID-19 permanent memorial, which will be located in Monument Park in Kentucky. State Capitol Park.
A COVID-19 Memorial Advisory Committee, which included health heroes, family members and loved ones of the lost and COVID-19 survivors, selected the final design for the memorial.
For more information, consult thefull version.
