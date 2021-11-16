“The Little Mermaid” actor said he fought to be king | Entertainment

Entertainment
"The Little Mermaid" actor said he fought to be king
Because show business is such a tough business, talented performer Derrick Cobey has this advice for those who would like to follow in his footsteps: First of all, if there’s anything else you’d like to do in life, do it!
That’s because, he adds, it’s not always a fun business. It’s not like those who work 9 to 5. In this business, you never know where or what you’ll be doing tomorrow. You will still audition for the next job.
Still, Cobey, now appearing as King Triton in The Little Mermaid at the Walnut Street Theater through January 2, has managed to overcome obstacles and make a name for himself.
A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Cobey began playing the piano at a young age and became a choir director at his church when he was just 12 years old. the Arts in Washington, DC to study his craft. But a school trip to New York quickly changed her mind and her future.
We saw Susan Stromans relive Showboat on Broadway, Cobey recalls. From that moment I knew that I didn’t want to study opera, but rather that I wanted to sing, dance and act. And, in fact, 10 years later, it was Susan herself who gave me my first Broadway role in Scottsboro Boys.
Over the years, Cobey has appeared in many other memorable roles including Kiss Me Kate on Broadway, Ragtime at Lincoln Center, and many other favorites. Locally, he’s done quite a bit of work as well, including Ragtime at the Bristol Riverside Theater, which earned him a Barrymore nomination, Parade at the Arden for which he received a Barrymore Award, and many more.
And now Cobey appears in The Little Mermaid. Based on the beloved story of Hans Christian Andersen and the classic Disney film, the musical tells the story of love and letting go. Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton (played by Cobey) challenges her father’s authority as she dreams of finding her own way in the world above the sea. But what will she give up for make your dreams of independence come true?
Cobey describes King Triton as having a loud bark and quite an angry character. But I can’t play it as one-dimensional. In order to fully enter the role, I have to think of him as having multiple levels. He must have authority and not just anger.
Presented as a children’s show, Cobey would disagree. Yes, I think the kids will love this show, but I consider it more of a family show, and I give a lot of credit for making it such a wonderful show to director Gen Casale, a true director of actors, and someone. ‘one who sees this as a spectacle for adults as well as children.
When asked what his favorite role is, Cobey quickly responds to the Scottsboro Boys. which he has performed on several occasions, both in New York and in Philadelphia. But ask him what role he loves to play and respond just as quickly with Sweeney Todd.
According to Cobey, I consider Sweeney Todd to be one of the best shows ever written, both in terms of acting and singing challenge. I’m still waiting to do it, but someday in the future I hope it comes my way.
