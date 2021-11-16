Yesterday was an eventful day for actress Samantha and her fans. While the official announcement of Samantha’s very first special song was made by the creators of Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa, Sam’s debut look of his upcoming Tamil multi-star, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also has was unveiled yesterday, bringing the actress back into the spotlight. and how!

On the other hand, in a strong move to promote himself ahead of his big Bollywood debut, Sam interviewed Anupama Chopra, film critic and senior and popular Bollywood reporter, for his Film Companion YouTube channel. The interview will see Sam sharing the roundtable with actress Taapsee.

Needless to say, an interview with a renowned journalist like Anupama will surely make Samantha a hot topic of discussion in City B. Already, Sam’s performance in The Family Man 2 has made Bollywood aware of her talent.

