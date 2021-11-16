See Will Smith shoot a total of Tom Cruise and emulate one of the actor’s famous missions: impossible stunts





Couch explosions aside, Tom Cruise has long been known as one of Hollywood’s most eccentric stars. Whatever he does, he looks great, and that most certainly includes the stunts on the set of the Impossible mission franchise. Cruise does his own stunts, even though they’re so dangerous that he had to fire his insurance company to make them . And it seems that Will Smith is inspired by Top Gun: Maverickthe book of the star because he imitated one of his famous stunts of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Tom Cruise certainly impressed fans when he climbed the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. It was the actor’s photo sitting on top of the more than half a mile high building, seemingly without a harness that would shock the world, as he did without the premise of a movie behind his back. Will Smith has now followed in Cruise’s footsteps and sat atop the towering building, and he posted a terrifying and impressive video about his Instagram . You can watch the video below, in which Smith appears to take in the view around him while standing on the small platform over 2,700 feet in the air: Although it is pretty much expected that Tom Cruise will be do your own dangerous stunts and taking immense pleasure these days, it’s a little out of character for Will Smith. Smith has used a liner for the majority of his stunts in recent years, especially after the birth of his two children. Lately, however, it seems that the Bad boys for life The actor enters a new phase of his life as he enters “The Best Form of His Life”. Will Smith recently spilled his guts in his new memories , while simultaneously toning his guts into a new body transformation where the star is now quite jacked. It appears Smith is taking his mental and physical health very seriously now that he’s in the second half of his life, as the 53-year-old A-lister has done, in addition to the revealing memoir , started his own mini-series on his Youtube titled “The Best Shape of My Life”, which he also hashtags in the incredible clip of himself atop the Burj Khalifa. It looks like this new fit and open Will Smith is the one to embrace the daring, just as Tom Cruise chooses in his own life and career. Both actors have their fair share of plans on the horizon, with Cruise having two slices of his Impossible mission franchise to come and his return to his role by Maverick in the next Top Gun the comeback. Smith also has his own rebirths to look forward to in the years to come, with the legacy of both Shiny and Hancock planned as well as bad boys 4. For now, however, you can check out Smith in king richard, which hits theaters this Friday, November 19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/movies/see-will-smith-pull-a-total-tom-cruise-and-mimic-one-of-the-actors-famous-mission-impossible-stunts

