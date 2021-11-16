Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood

Actress Rani Mukerji.

It’s been 25 years for Rani Mukerji in the cinema. Over the course of her career, the actress has played many characters, but for her, Vimmy from the ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ franchise is the one she cares about the most.

In a conversation with IANS, Rani said, “It’s special that I spent 25 years in the movies with the character who is probably closest to my heart. I feel like I was born to play Vimmy. I remember that I was blown away by her when ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ was first told to me. Her energy, even in the pages of the script, was very contagious and I’m lucky to have her in my filmography . “

The actress reprizes the character of Vimmy in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ “10 years since we left her in the first”.



Turning the pages of time, Rani said, “Looking back on my journey in films, I feel blessed to have made the films that I have worked on, and in a way, they are all special. J am fortunate to have a chance to creatively collaborate with some of the best actors and technicians the industry has ever seen. I am proud to have witnessed them and their work so close, d ‘learn from them and try to be better with every movie that comes my way, which I do so far. “



About her background in the industry, Rani told IANS: “I started when I was 16, I was very young then, I didn’t think I would be an actress but it’s the insistence of my mother who made me one, or rather made me launch into the world of cinema Thank God, my mother recognized my passion earlier than me.



Explaining how times have changed from when she made her film debut, Rani said, “Getting into movies today for a lot of young people is considered very cool. During the time I was growing up and the time. where I got into movies, that wasn’t a career choice or option for most young people. “



She added: “I think it was seen more as a profession to be occupied by people from the film industry or by those whose parents were actors or producers / directors. For someone like me who comes from industry, it was still difficult because we weren’t really brought up in a film atmosphere. “



Mentioning her idols, the actress said: “When I was young, I idolized Sridevi and Madhuri in the movies, because they appeared as screen goddesses, and then to imagine myself as an actress was difficult. because I really didn’t think I had the qualities that made an Indian movie star. “



On a grateful note, she added: “With the changing times, movies change and audiences have accepted someone like me, who had a distinct voice and was short, by the standards used to judge actresses. Indian. I’m fortunate that my audience has kept me going for the past 25 years. “



Rani said her “loyal fans” kept her relevant even today. “I think their love gives me the energy to keep coming back to sets and giving my best,” she said.



“Even at a time when I was in labor and wasn’t sure if I would go back to the arc lamps, it was my husband (Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra) who reminded me of the next fan that I have and needed to go back and face the camera because I’m no longer Rani Mukerji the person, but Rani Mukerji the star that my fans created, “said Rani, when finishing.



Rani will be seen with Saif Ali Khan in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, which will be released soon. The two will be in pursuit of a duo of crooks, the new Bunty and Babli, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari respectively. The film, directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, is set to hit theaters on November 19.

Indo-Asian Information Service



